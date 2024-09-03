AR Workshop Coronado is Transformed

AR Workshop Coronado is crafting up something new. The AR Workshop Franchise has been focused on Do-It-Yourself home décor workshops with locations across the country. On March 25, 2022, Coronado residents Laura and Chris Nelson opened up AR Workshop Coronado. Two years into the business, Laura has taken feedback from the community and is adapting the store design and offerings to meet the needs of her customers. Walking back into the store feels like a new experience and a breath of fresh air. In its very unique store space, Laura has been able to maximize the layout; everywhere you turn is a new project bar, Coronado goodies that tourists (and locals!) will love, and friendly staff who enjoy being part of the experience.

AR Workshop Revamp

Laura explains that the way AR Workshop was initially set up was “based on people registering for workshops and coming in. Our projects were larger home decor and personalized items which required advanced planning.” She found that not everyone was able to plan far in advance and many crafters were more interested in same-day projects.

Laura shares, “We will still be offering workshops but less often. It’s hard to find time in your schedule, it’s hard to organize your girlfriends, it’s hard to get a babysitter. Plus, a lot of tourists in town want to do things when they want to.”

With the restrictive nature of the reservation system hindering crafters from coming in, Laura is excited about the new direction. “As of this weekend, we have pivoted to offer more drop-in crafts during our open hours. These are going to be lower price point crafts and geared toward people who find themselves with a free afternoon and want to spend it doing something fun. This is good for the locals, the kids, the families, the parents and the tourists in town.”

As with the traditional AR model, they will be adding new crafts as things pop up and trends unfold. Right now, the various craft bars include candle pouring, jewelry stamping, backpack/hat patching and seasonal favorites. Laura shares, “What I love most about it is that you and your girlfriends can come in and one of you might want to make a hat while somebody else is making a bracelet. You can all be in the same place, doing different crafts, and having a blast together.”

Jewelry Stamping

At the Jewelry Stamping Bar, crafters will choose from either a necklace or bracelets and learn stamping techniques, design layouts, and metal finishing. They will walk out with one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces every time they come in. The existing jewelry stamping bar will expand with new charms, and chain upgrades. Laura is also planning for the months to come. “It’s not just jewelry, there are key chains, and during Christmas time we will have leather ornaments.” Pet families, reach out to Laura to voice your opinions! She teases, “If it becomes popular, I could even add things like dog collars or leashes; I just have to have the right products.”

Patch Bar

Welcome to the Patch Bar where you can BYOB (bring your own backpack) or purchase an item from the shop to personalize it. They have trucker hats, makeup bags, and more. On the order list are Coronado Islander patches. You can make it a full party with your friends to design together or come in for yourself.

Souvenir Bar

Along with being able to create your masterpiece at AR Workshop, the store also has a variety of quality Coronado gifts. Laura explains, “We actually rearranged the whole workshop so that the wood is all done in the back corner and everything else is much bigger. We want to be a craft gift store that you can pop in and grab a gift for a girlfriend. Or go to lunch together and you can come in and make the gift together after.”

Pop-up Seasonal Bar

The seasonal bar will rotate, keeping new projects popping up year-round. Laura says, “For Halloween, you can be on the lookout for chunky knit pumpkins.” While the decision has not been finalized for Christmas, Laura is eyeing card stamping.

Workshops

While the store is shifting its focus, the workshops will not be going away! Monthly workshops will be announced, and AR Workshop is still home to group events. They tailor the workshop group experience to suit any style and budget. Group events have included team building, bachelorette parties, baby showers, and birthdays. Read one of our staff writer’s experiences at a chunky blanket workshop!

Tap into your creativity at AR Workshop Coronado at 1033 B Avenue, Suite 101

619-444-9954

Website · Facebook · Instagram · TikTok





