Coronado Junior Woman’s Club – A Taste for Philanthropy

Things look a little different as Cory Stege, President of Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, enters her second term. “Last year I was learning all of the systems and getting to know our bylaws that help guide our decision making. It takes the first year to get your feet wet and know what you’re doing.” The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) has about 75 active members and even more that volunteer. Events they put on range from large scale blow outs like A Taste of Coronado, to hosting a Concert in the Park and orchestrating the annual Halloween Window Painting.

There are also fundraising opportunities that pop up throughout the year that CJWC makes room for, such as September’s backpack drive for the San Diego Rescue Mission. CJWC shared on their Instagram account, “We are thrilled to announce that we’ve not only met, but exceeded our goal of collecting 20 backpacks for the San Diego Rescue Mission – and the bags keep coming! Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we were able to collect 48 backpacks filled with essentials for those in need.”

2024-2025 Goals for the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club

The focus this year is all about inclusivity. Cory says, “I’ve learned to really take advantage of when people offer to volunteer or to take things on; to delegate and let that happen. I know from my experience prior to being on the board, I really wanted to get involved. I felt when my offer was taken to help out, it felt really rewarding. It feels good to be more involved and to know you contribute to the club.”

To become a member, you need to attend two meetings and work on an event. The annual dues is $85. However, membership is not a barrier to participation in the club. There is always room for more helping hands! Cory shares, “There is a huge social component to the club, but we are first and foremost a nonprofit. Our mission is to volunteer and be philanthropic. I’d love to see more people get involved and spread the word about all of our events!”

2023-2024 Impact

Cory is rightfully proud of the impact CJWC made this past year. “We gave out about $60,000 in donations, which always feels good considering we’re kind of a small group. We gave a significant amount of that money to our Taste of Coronado beneficiaries- KMAC Foundation – For Accessible Sailing and Support The Enlisted Project. It’s pretty cool to see where our money goes. In the spring, we have our Double Served Tennis Tournament. This was our third year supporting Safe Harbor Coronado with that event and we donated $10,000.”

Safe Harbor plans on using the donation to fund their youth programs throughout the community which include youth outreach at local schools, parent and community workshops and youth and family counseling.

For some of their other charitable contributions, Cory shares, “We also have a handful of donations that go back to the Coronado Schools Foundation, Islanders Sports Foundation, and we sponsor campers for the Coronado Middle School sixth grade camp. We also granted scholarships to the City of Coronado recreation summer camps. We specifically target to have our money go to groups that give back to or support women and children.”

What it’s like to be a member

Madison Latifi shares that she joined the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club to get more involved in the Coronado community through philanthropy. She has now taken on the role of the Historian. She says, “One of the most rewarding experiences was serving on the Marilyn Foster Scholarship Fund committee during my first year. This scholarship is particularly meaningful as it honors the legacy of Mrs. Marilyn Foster, a dedicated military spouse, award-winning gardener, and long-standing member of the CJWC, who believed that a community’s strength comes from the people who support it.

“This past spring, we had the honor of awarding scholarships to three Coronado-based high school seniors, recognizing the next generation of women committed to giving back to their communities, just as Marilyn Foster did. I’m proud to be part of a club that not only focuses on local philanthropy but also creates lasting opportunities for involvement, like the upcoming A Taste of Coronado event, and our annual Halloween window drawing that brings a charming small-town feel to our streets.”

A Taste of Coronado

Tickets are on sale now for the 15th annual A Taste of Coronado, set to take place on Wednesday, October 9. The event celebrates the local culinary landscape of Coronado, sheds light on local businesses and raises money for locally based charitable organizations serving Coronado, women and children, and the military.

Cory shares, “Planning for this started at the beginning of this year. We got our committee together and Michelle Lunz is our chair. She does things all year round like forming our committee, reaching out to all of the restaurants, getting the businesses signed up, and our sponsorships. The sponsorships are a huge part of what helps us be able to reach our goal.” As of press time, A Taste of Coronado is still accepting sponsorships. Those interested in sponsoring can email [email protected].

A VIP Experience

For the first time, A Taste of Coronado is offering VIP tickets. “We’re excited to see how that goes! VIP means you get early check in. There will also be a VIP area with exclusive drinks and food.” Another perk is the ability to cut the line. With an estimated 800 tickets sold every year, the lines get notoriously long.

This year a portion of the proceeds from the annual event will be donated to the San Diego Rescue Mission, a San Diego non-profit homeless shelter and residential recovery center just minutes from Coronado. The downtown location houses an emergency shelter for women and children experiencing homelessness. It is also home to SDRM’s residential recovery center. This allows families to stay together while healing from the inside out. The CJWC hopes to raise enough money through this year’s Taste to renovate an apartment within the residential recovery center next year.

Halloween Window Planning

A smaller event bringing widespread joy across the community is Halloween Window Painting. Cory says that information will go to the elementary school and middle school towards the end of September. Children are involved from the very start of the project. “Kids who are interested in participating can create an art piece or an idea of what they would paint on the windows. That is submitted to our committee chaired by Lauren Shepherd. The committee then decides which submissions get to be picked to paint participating business’ windows. The day is so much fun and parents show up with their kids. The club shows up and prepares all the windows. It’s a fun day for the kids. Locals and visitors enjoy the artwork through Halloween. It’s a cool tradition that reminds you of Coronado’s small town feel.”

Get Involved with CJWC

The club meets in the home of a member on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30pm. Visit their calendar or follow them on Instagram for the most updated information. Meetings consist of bites, drinks, great conversation and working towards club goals.





