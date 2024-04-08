Monday, April 8, 2024
Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Presents Third Annual Double Served Tennis Tournament – Apr. 13

2023: Dave Mathews, Maggie Pettit (past CJWC President), Brad Freer, Lyle Anderson (Vice President on the current board).

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) is delighted to announce the much-anticipated third Annual Double Served CJWC Tennis Tournament, set to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Coronado Tennis Center.

Following the resounding success of previous years, where fundraising efforts were doubled, the CJWC is eagerly anticipating an even greater turnout and impact this year. With expanded player levels, increased audience attraction, and an additional hour of play, this year’s event promises to be the best yet.

Attendees can look forward to a day filled with exhilarating tennis matches, delicious food, and plenty of fun activities, all while embodying the small-town community spirit and showcasing the remarkable culture of giving back. Notably, all proceeds from the event will benefit the CJWC and Safe Harbor Coronado, further solidifying the commitment to supporting and uplifting the local community.

Established in 1960, the CJWC is a local non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to uniting women committed to enhancing the spirit of Coronado through educational, civic, and philanthropic services. Past fundraising initiatives have had a significant impact on various community aspects, including scholarships, educational programs, healthcare services, and support for numerous organizations.

Partnership in this event not only provides an opportunity to promote services and companies but also contributes directly to the betterment of the community.

For more information on sponsorship benefits and opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Double Served Sponsorship Form. For inquiries or further information, please contact Lyle Johnson directly at 773-332-0624 or via email at [email protected].

On behalf of the CJWC and the Double Served committee, we extend our sincere gratitude for considering this exclusive sponsorship opportunity. Your support will make a significant difference, and we thank you for your generous consideration.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

