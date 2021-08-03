Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Business

Sweat Circuit Expands to Greater San Diego with Two New Locations

By Alyssa K. Burns

Nick and Liz Merrill opened Sweat Circuit (formerly known as Sweat Equity) in April 2018. Their flagship location is based in Bellevue, Washington. Back in 2018, the article highlighted that Nick and Liz “invested months and months getting to know their neighbors. They’ve been offering daily free workouts at Spreckels Park and getting involved in the community and have finally achieved their goal. They pre-sold memberships and have loyal fans who showed up to celebrate for their first classes.” It is this deep dive into the community that makes Sweat Circuit stand out, and what they aim to replicate in opening two new locations.

- Advertisement -

Unpacking at Sweat Circuit Del Mar

Sweat Circuit Del Mar is on track to open the weekend of August 6th. The second, Sweat Circuit Eastlake, is set to open over Labor Day weekend. These locations will differ from Coronado’s in a few ways. Liz describes the new gyms as “more room, lighter, brighter, bigger spaces.” They will include a designated check-in area. The one area Coronado has that the others will not is the outdoor workout setup. “We’ve learned a lot in these three years!” Liz laughs, “we are pouring our lessons forward to the locations.”

- Advertisement -

While the spaces will be different from Coronado (but near identical to each other), Liz promises that what’s on the inside will remain the same. “We will have the same great workout, we have advanced technology and we’ve learned which equipment is the right match for us. We are going green- no electricity needed.” Memberships will be shareable across locations.

Sweat Circuit Community

The gym boasts a great workout for patrons of all levels, but the secret sauce is the community they foster. Liz explains that she will oversee the location managers and Nick will be at each location one day a week. They have a position of Community Liaison that they are excited about.

To Coronado, Liz shares that she is, “so grateful for our existing clients and community for staying with us this past year. I knew with all my being that we would come back stronger. It’s rewarding to be back together and for our mental health to reconnect in person. I’m filled with gratitude that we get to do what we do and see people together again.”

Sweat Circuit Coronado showcasing cardio and strength exercises (photo from Instagram @sweatcircuitcoronado)

Sweat Circuit Franchise Location Coming 2022

Sweat Circuit Bellevue, Coronado, Del Mar, and Eastlake are all owned by the Merrill family, but coming soon, expect to see more of their reach. Their first franchisee, Tacy, is set to open up in the Whitefish/Kalispell area of Montana.

Tacy began at the Bellevue location, renting space to do personal training. She admits, “to be honest, I was not a class girl. I liked one on one or by myself. I’d come in after they finished their class and Liz would say ‘When are you going to take a call’ and I would say ‘never.'” Eventually Liz wore her down and Tacy now considers herself a “Class Junkie.” Tacy transitioned to teaching classes at the gym and when she made the move to Montana she was distraught to not have Sweat Circuit around anymore, that’s when she knew she had to open one of her own.

As a trainer, Tacy knew she could open a variety of gyms, but it is Nick and Liz’s model she wants to emulate. “Liz and Nick created this program, they are the heart of it all. They are the most supportive cheerleaders you can have!” Looking forward to her own gym, Tacy shares the most rewarding part is, “being able to give back to the community. I want to create a gratitude program. I look forward to the health and fitness community that they don’t have [in that area of Montana].”

Sweat Circuit • 1007 Isabella Ave, Coronado
Sweat Circuit Website • Instagram

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Now Hiring: Executive Director for Coronado Chamber of Commerce (60-80K)

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce announced today that the Executive Director, Sue Gillingham, will be retiring in September. The Board of Directors is seeking...
Read more
Business

Fed on a Tightrope

Markets Buoyant So Far in 2021 Global equity markets notched strong performance in the first half of 2021 as Covid vaccinations began to roll out...
Read more
Business

Coronado SAFE is Hiring a Fundraising/Development Coordinator

Apply with resume and cover letter to info@coronadosafe.org Coronado SAFE is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to provide prevention and intervention services to improve the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Mayor Bailey Holds Three Coronado Town Hall Meetings

The second of Mayor Bailey's Town Hall series took place Tuesday evening on the patio at McP's Irish Pub. The first one was held...
Read more
Business

Trident Coffee TapRoom and Keto Bakery Brings a Brewery Experience to Coffee

Stepping into Trident Coffee, you feel like you are in a sea ship, from the floors to the décor. It's an impressive transformation of...
Read more
Business

Coronado Beach Company – Island Tours, Beach Café, and Accidental Donut Shop

Tony Perri set out to open a formalized tour company in conjunction with Emerald C Gallery. The "Island Tour" is a daily guided walking...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.