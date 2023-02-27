CHS Grad, Dr. Cassandra Goldberg, New Owner of Rooted Life Family Chiropractic

Dr. Cassandra Goldberg became the new owner of Rooted Life Family Chiropractic on February 1st, 2023. The 2.5 year practice was formerly owned by Dr. Deborah Nikolin, when Deborah presented the opportunity to Cassandra, she was elated.

Cassandra comes from a military family. Her father was in the Navy for 22 years. Fortunately, in 1999, they made Coronado their home. Cassandra started at Village Elementary for first grade and graduated from Coronado High School in 2011. Her journey to owning her own chiropractic practice was not linear, yet her fascinating story makes sense at every turn.

From Animal Health to Human Health

In 2016, Cassandra graduated from CSU Monterey Bay with her Bachelor’s Degree in Molecular Biology. She continued her education by attending Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in the Caribbean. Cassandra was ready to live out her dream of being a vet. However, she realized she felt unfilled. She shares, “I wanted to help animals, to change the world, but I didn’t.”

Returning to her home of Coronado, Cassandra visited with Dr. Kerry Keiser who had been her chiropractor. Kerry reminded Cassandra, that she had told Cassandra back in high school that she should pursue chiropractic work. Taking that to heart, Cassandra reflected, “I did more research on it. I thought back to what I always did when I got sick – how chiropractic care would help me with stress, sleep, and digestion.”

Taking the next step, Cassandra studied at Life Chiropractic College West where she received advanced training in the Sacro-occipital Technique, Activator, Chiropractic BioPhysics, Advanced Gonstead, and Kinesiotaping. She recognized early on that she wanted to specialize on chiropract care within pregnancy and in pediatrics. Cassandra expands, “I went to peds classes, pregnancy classes, learned about home births and doulas- I fell in love.”

Dr. Cassandra’s Pregnancy

Cassandra began her pregnancy while at Life Chiropractic College West and utilized the Webster Technique:

The Webster Technique is a specific chiropractic analysis and adjustment to a woman’s pelvic region which reduces the interference to the nervous system and creates balance in the pelvic structures, muscles and ligaments. By reducing nervous system interference, improved function of the pelvic muscles and ligaments lead to the reduction of undue tension in the woman’s uterus. This may allow the baby to get into the best possible position for birth. – Chiropractic and Pregnancy

Being pregnant during her schooling allowed an unequaled real life connection. Her partner in the program assisted with her pregnancy and Cassandra experienced first hand the benefits of chiropractic care during pregnancy. She shares, “I had no pain until the last three weeks of my pregnancy. I was walking up to three miles a day at the end and had been able to enjoy running up until six months.”

Not only did chiropractic care assist in the pregnancy, but it also created a better birth experience. “When my water broke, I went and saw my chiropractor. That night my son was born. Being in a home environment where I was able to move, drink, eat, and have a water birth helped me focus in. The pain was there! But, it was definitely alleviated.” Cassandra shares the her son had his first adjustment within hours of the birth.

Rooted Life Family Chiropractic

After completing her program, Cassandra returned back to Coronado to be near her family and raise her son here. She started home visits and mobile services before joining Rooted Life Family Chiropractic. Now that Cassandra has began ownership of the practice there is a lot of exciting work to do. She shares that she is seeing new patients and keeping many things the same for current patients as well, such as being Medicare and cash based. Cassandra is focused on a smooth transition for all and is retaining Dr. Tamara on the team.

Next to come, Cassandra is focused on creating a nonprofit that brings chiropractic care to underserved communities, such as across the border into Mexico. Rooted Life Family Chiropractic will be sponsoring several events coming up. These include the Ruff Run by PAWS on March 4th, 2022 and Coronado Youth Softball. Cassandra is looking for multiple opportunities to give back to Coronado and share chiropractic with the community.

While the mission of Rooted Life is rooted in pregnancy, infant, and pediatric care, the practice is available to all.

1109 8th St. – 619-537-6833

