SDMA’s Petal Pop-up is at the Coronado Ferry Landing NOW!

Come one, come all, come FAST! The San Diego Museum of Art (SDMA) is poppin’ up all over San Diego with large-scale floral installation takeovers to celebrate the return of Bloom Bash on March 31. Today through Sunday, the latest installation is showcased in Coronado. Home to shops, restaurants, and weekend jams, the Coronado Ferry Landing now has an extra POP!

Art Alive Petal Pop-ups

The Art Alive Petal Pop-ups began last year with the SDMA’s partnership with Native Poppy. Sarah Grossman, Associate Director, Special Events and Corporate Relations at SDMA, shared that last year was so successful, they were excited to repeat the endeavor with Native Poppy for 2023. Sarah shares, “we used grassroots efforts to promote Art Alive and the Bloom Bash. There was a lot of foot traffic and it was an immediate hit.”

Natalie Gill, Founder of Native Poppy, is also the featured Art Alive 2023 Rotunda Designer. Natalie’s two-story design of cascading florals will be an experience throughout Art Alive weekend in the Museum rotunda! Art Alive is SDMA’s signature fundraiser and annual exhibition.

Imelda Ramos and her team at Cali Wholesale Flowers are the feature florals in all four Petal Pop-Up installations by Native Poppy and are in the Art Alive 2023 rotunda design.

This year, SDMA is celebrating women by featuring an all-female cast of lead artists, designers, and musicians at Art Alive 2023, taking inspiration from the recently opened “Modern Women” exhibition.

More Art to Come

Now, the Art Alive Petal Pop-up is at the Coronado Ferry Landing! Come by to see the marvelous creation throughout the weekend. Where will they pop-up next? Follow along on the SDMA’s Instagram to find out where next weekend’s takeover location will be. Sarah hints, “the next one is quite the culmination. It’s really different.” Put on your thinking caps and keep your eyes out for these wonderous blooms. Start by visiting the Ferry Landing today!

The San Diego Museum of Art has about 10,000 attendees for this event. To be a volunteer for this event or upcoming needs, reach out.





