Business Briefs: New Menu at Jolie, Fall Cider From Coronado Brewing, a New Edward Jones Office

Jolie unveils a new menu

Some favorites, some tweaks, and some brand-new dishes are featured on Jolie’s new menu, which debuted Sept. 13. New additions include a pork chop with cheesy semolina and arugula salad, a 16-oz prime ribeye with calabrian chili and avocado crema, and king salmon with a green goddess salad. The restaurant’s oysters, Peruvian scallops, bluefin tuna and loup de mer remain. See the full menu here.

Coronado Brewing drops fall-themed hard cider

A limited time, small-batch cider has dropped at Coronado Brewing Company. It incorporates cranberries and cinnamon for a tart yet sweet taste. Available in 16 ounce, four-packs and on draft.

My Montessori School Coronado granted special use permit

The Coronado City Council on Sept. 17 approved a special use permit to allow My Montessori School to continue to operate in shared use with the First Church of Christ, Scientist, on 8th Street. The school previously operated in a location on Orange Ave., but once it grew, it began to share the space with the First Church of Christ. The school has been in operation at this point for about a year. It will host a maximum of 39 students, ages two to five.

A new Edward Jones office

Financial Advisor Lee Fox celebrated the opening of a new Edward Jones office with colleagues Zoe Khetani and Daniela Miguel. Mayor Pro Tem Casey Tanaka cut the ritual red ribbon, cheered on by nine Coronado Chamber board and staff members. The new office is at 801 Orange Ave.

