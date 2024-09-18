Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Business

Business Briefs: New Menu at Jolie, Fall Cider From Coronado Brewing, a New Edward Jones Office

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Jolie unveils a new menu

Some favorites, some tweaks, and some brand-new dishes are featured on Jolie’s new menu, which debuted Sept. 13. New additions include a pork chop with cheesy semolina and arugula salad, a 16-oz prime ribeye with calabrian chili and avocado crema, and king salmon with a green goddess salad.  The restaurant’s oysters, Peruvian scallops, bluefin tuna and loup de mer remain. See the full menu here.

Coronado Brewing drops fall-themed hard cider

A limited time, small-batch cider has dropped at Coronado Brewing Company. It incorporates cranberries and cinnamon for a tart yet sweet taste. Available in 16 ounce, four-packs and on draft.

My Montessori School Coronado granted special use permit

The Coronado City Council on Sept. 17 approved a special use permit to allow My Montessori School to continue to operate in shared use with the First Church of Christ, Scientist, on 8th Street. The school previously operated in a location on Orange Ave., but once it grew, it began to share the space with the First Church of Christ. The school has been in operation at this point for about a year. It will host a maximum of 39 students, ages two to five.

A new Edward Jones office

Financial Advisor Lee Fox celebrated the opening of a new Edward Jones office with colleagues Zoe Khetani and Daniela Miguel. Mayor Pro Tem Casey Tanaka cut the ritual red ribbon, cheered on by nine Coronado Chamber board and staff members. The new office is at 801 Orange Ave.

Courtesy photo

Send business news and tips to [email protected].



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Penny Rothschild Closing Emerald C Gallery After 11 Years on the Island

Business

AR Workshop Coronado is Transformed

Business

CCC at The Ferry Landing – Don’t Let the Cart Fool You, It’s More Than Just Coffee

Business

What Are the Smartest Business Ideas Emerging from Coronado, CA?

Business

Shannon & Billy Canu: Coronado Entrepreneurs Building Brands & Preserving Community

Business

Business News: Enjoy an Aesthetic Picnic from Little Frenchie, National Dog Day at Village Pizzeria, and More

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Tennis Community Balks at Proposed Court Reservation Cost Increase

City of Coronado

Rate Increases are Coming for Coronado Recreation Programs

News

Contract Awarded in $600 Million International Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion

City of Coronado

Council Approves $9.72 Million Winn Room Expansion

News

Could Tijuana Recycle its Wastewater to Solve Water Shortages?

News

Tijuana’s Wastewater Treatment Plant is Nearly Complete

More Local News

A New Spin on the American Dream: How Two Coronado Families Defied Racism, Resulting in a $5 Million Donation for Black Students

History

New Restaurant Development Approved at Coronado Ferry Landing

News

Navy Buys More Oilers In Huge Contract Award, Local Shipyard To Do Majority of Work

Military

Meet your Neighbor: Jody Esquer, Artist and More

People

The Islander Closes to Rebrand as The Avenue Fish & Oyster Company

Dining

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

A New Spin on the American Dream: How Two Coronado Families...