Coronado Junior Arts League Gets a Golden Ticket at Grant Distribution

In June, Coronado Junior Arts League was one of the recipients of the City of Coronado’s allocation of $1 Million in Community Grant Funds. The musical theater program has been operation for just under a year. It is the only new applicant to receive community grant funds. Of its $30,000 grant, Catherine Baker, Chair of Coronado Junior Arts League gushes, “It’s wonderful; it shows that they believe in what we’re doing and makes us feel good. It’s incredible when you stand off side of the stage, and you see [the kids] perform. After all of their hard work, that is so rewarding. The city is appreciative of what we’re doing, they believe in us and want us to keep on going. It is a feel good business.”

Coronado Junior Arts League stepped on stage at Coronado Playhouse in December 2023 with their show The Wizard of OZ. Young actors participated in a 10-week theater intensive to get ready for their inaugural show at the Coronado Playhouse. What started out as 17 kids for the first production, grew to 31 plus a wait list for May’s feature of Annie Jr. Registration is currently open for the December 2024 production of Willy Wonka Jr.

Creating Coronado Junior Arts League

Catherine explains, “This is our second year which is very, very exciting. We started the program and [there were] a lot of parents that wanted a route for their kids to get into CoSA. Shane [Schmeichel, CoSA Director of Special Programs] is absolutely amazing. He loves what we’re doing. This came about as a way for kids in that 8 to 14 age group to have training sessions to learn the art of musical theater.”

Coronado Junior Arts League was then brought to the city. Catherine walks through the process, “I spoke to the city, and they thought it was great to have something for the kids. Partnering with the city, our practice audition and workshops take place within the city Community Center. We also partnered with Coronado Playhouse. They let us come in and we have a whole tech week there.”

While there is the opportunity to bridge the gap to CoSA, the program is truly for any child with a love the arts. Catherine shares, “We have some amazingly talented kids. For example, the young woman, Jersey Cunningham, who played Miss Hannigan in Annie and Dorothy in Oz in our productions. Jersey is in high school but not attending CoSA. We allow for students who love acting to still work their performance muscle here. We are a place for them.”

What to Expect at Performances

A cursory look at their website validates Catherine’s description of the performances. “We have professional costumes and scenery. We have our creative team. A director of choreographer, a musical director. It mimics that of what you find in professional theater.” Even as part of the behind the scenes process, Catherine was still impressed by the results and talent she has witnessed so far. “Within Oz, some of the actors were eight and nine, and they had four to five costume changes. It looks like a professional production which is absolutely thrilling! The parents and families are always so surprised to see the level of performance that the children are capable of.”

Current Programs at Coronado Junior Arts League

Catherine expresses their commitment to a spring and fall show each year and teases that a summer show may be on the horizon down the road. While all kids are welcome to register to audition, for those looking for more guidance to auditioning, Coronado Junior Arts League offers a workshop for kids prior to their audition. At this workshop, artistic team directors and choreographers will help participants choose audition materials such as a music piece/song and monologue, as well as learn dancing and choreography.

For those opting to go straight to the audition process, Catherine gives her thoughts. “Auditions are purely for casting the part. Everyone that registers gets to audition and has a part in the play. My advice is to find a musical theater song that you love and the character that you want to be. When you show up, be that character- have fun! Mainly, have fun!”

As summer comes to an end, Catherine reflects on their first summer camp – Broadway meets Coronado. During this three week camp, participants were immersed in the world of movie and television musicals. They performed songs from music hits like the Greatest Showman, La La Land, and others. The young musical theater crew sung, danced, and acted their way through some of the most well known songs of present day and a few classics.

A Call to the Community

Catherine invites, “If you have kids that are interested in musical theater we would love to be the place where they come and learn with us. We invite everyone to come out and see Willy Wonka Jr. on December 7 and 8. We’re going to have three shows this time. They are going to be at the Coronado Playhouse.”

In addition to supporting Coronado Junior Arts League through young actors participating and the community watching the performances, the nonprofit and registered 501(c)(3) also accepts donations through a link at the bottom of their website.

Secure your spot at the Willy Wonka Jr. Audition Workshop or Audition with the QR codes below or this link





