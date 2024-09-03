Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Penny Rothschild Closing Emerald C Gallery After 11 Years on the Island

To look around Emerald C Gallery is to get a glance into owner Penny Rothschild’s soul. “Part of me thinks, ‘What am I going to do when I wake up November first?!’ It’ll be like a phantom limb for a while. But I’m so proud of the eclectic, fresh art we’ve been able to share and the impact we’ve had on the community.”

When Penny Rothschild saw a “For Lease” sign on an old CrossFit gym back in 2013, she had little idea where the project would lead her. Having come to San Diego in the early 2000s from Oklahoma, Penny had been designing leather handbags and jewelry under the moniker “Penny Candy” and was looking into opening a storefront. Armed with a background in Sales and Marketing, Penny and her family “moved to Coronado, and I decided I wanted to open a little shop. Believe it or not, I put a shoutout on Craigslist to see if people had repurposed furniture…but it was artists who responded. They showed up with their art, and one artist knew a glass blower, then a jewelry designer or another artist, and the project evolved into Emerald C Gallery.”

Though the original name was registered as Emerald Coconut Gallery & Goods, “the iron signage was expensive for my budget, so I dropped the ‘oconut.’ At the time, I didn’t know Coronado was the Emerald City, so it all worked out serendipitously. Our tagline, too, is ‘Gem by the Sea’ as an homage to the CrossFit space it was before. When I started, this was a bare bones warehouse with mats still glued to the floor.” To see Emerald C now, with over 30 primarily-local artists represented in every corner of the gallery, it’s difficult to imagine how Penny couldn’t have known what she was doing. It presents itself as the labor of someone who has loved and honed art skills for decades.

“My mother was a fine artist, but I didn’t know anything about running an art gallery. I literally went online and found what a contract looks like between an art gallery and an artist! It was artists who taught me, and I listened to them. The art business is all about passion and trust. Artists give you their life’s work with their hearts tied into it, and they have to trust that your inventory is updated and transparent, that all sales are tracked. The last 11 years have been about building rapport and physically being present in this space. I have lived and breathed Emerald C Gallery.”

How did you decide which artists you’d like to represent, in the beginning stages and now?
“In the beginning, I was grateful anyone wanted to consign their art to me. I was so surprised people would just give you their beautiful artwork. I didn’t know that was a part of this business, so I would entertain anything I liked. Over the years and with experience, it’s not just about what I like because art is so personal. You get a feel for what tourists versus locals are looking for. I know what our market is and what works now. I follow decorator trends and the Pantone colors of the season. I’m also mindful of the fact that many homes are smaller, or people already have their big art pieces and are looking for accents.”

“I’ve always been inclined to abstract art — pieces that are more edgy and unpredictable, but now I have a great appreciation for Western art. I just bought a massive painting from one of my artists, the size of the walls behind you. I’ve nowhere to put it, but I couldn’t close the gallery and not have it. That’s art: when a piece speaks to you or moves you, you just know.”

How has Emerald C transformed over the past decade?
“About one to two years in, I started to be more flexible with creative ideation. There was a lot of trial and error, but I found success in hosting Wine & Paint nights.” Laughing, Penny says, “I must be so insulated, because I thought I created that whole idea! But we were certainly the first to host them on the Island. We have regulars now who have been coming for eight years to learn from professional art teachers, have a glass of wine, and listen to great music. It brings a really fun, therapeutic vibe to the space.

During COVID, we held concerts in the parking lot with Maria Christina, Ron’s Garage, the Suenamis, and all the local bands. On Wednesdays, we host ‘Live Jazz Music at the ‘C,’’ and that will still happen until November first.”

What has been your proudest achievement, if you had to choose one?
“Discovering an artist and putting them on the map. There have been a couple of artists who’d never shown, or shyly came in, and I took a chance on them because I believed in them. Seeing that there are collectors for them now, to watch them develop, and to think the universe brought me that opportunity is beautiful. The whole gallery has become such a multifaceted place; it’s been so many things to so many people. I was blessed to have the opportunity to touch some lives. Turning the lights off will be an emotional day, but the timing is right to be closer to my family and my granddaughter.”

Penny and her granddaughter. Image: Instagram (@emeraldcgallery)

Penny will be at Emerald C Gallery to share Wine & Paint nights, art, jazz, and conversation with the Coronado community through November 1. Until closing, all goods will be sold at a discounted rate (between 30%-50% off). On Friday, October 11, she will host a free “Farewell Event” that’s open to the community from 5pm to 8pm.

