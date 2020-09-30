Coronado Crime Report (September 19 through September 25)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes:
Petty Theft Report on Encino Row
Reporting party claimed political sign was missing.
Petty Theft Report on G Avenue
Reporting party claimed political sign was missing.
Forgery/Fraud Report on 2nd Street
Suspect accessed victim’s bank account. Total loss was approximately $1000.
Petty Theft Report on Ginger Tree Lane
Victim’s bicycle was stolen. Total loss was approximately $800.
Vandalism Report at 10th Street and G Avenue
Reporting party claimed vandalism to power boxes.
Petty Theft Report on 4th Street
Victim claimed package was missing from porch.
Defraud Inn-Keeper Report on Pine Street
Suspect rented a golf cart and did not pay fees. Total loss was approximately $704.
Burglary Report on Tunapuna Lane
Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.
Vandalism Report at Shell on Orange Avenue
Reporting party claimed damage to vehicle.
Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue
No injuries were reported.
Arrests:
9/19/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Proof of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street
18 year old male
9/19/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street
33 year old male
9/20/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
21 year old male
9/20/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street
19 year old male
9/21/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 600 block of 3rd Street
22 year old male
9/21/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
48 year old male
9/21/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Palm Avenue
25 year old male
9/21/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
29 year old female
9/22/2020: Driving Without a License and Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on 400 block of B Avenue
53 year old male
9/22/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
33 year old male
9/22/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 4th Street
25 year old male
9/23/2020: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
18 year old male
9/24/2020: Lack of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 2nd Street
38 year old female
9/25/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 3rd Street
21 year old female
9/25/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Inadequate Safety Restraints for Minors – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
42 year old male
9/25/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of 8th Street
45 year old male
9/25/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
26 year old male
9/25/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
18 year old male
9/25/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of State Route 75
26 year old male
9/25/2020: False Display of a Disabled Person Placard – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue
18 year old female
