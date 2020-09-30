Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 19 through September 25)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

- Advertisement -

Petty Theft Report on Encino Row

Reporting party claimed political sign was missing.

- Advertisement -

Petty Theft Report on G Avenue

Reporting party claimed political sign was missing.

- Advertisement -

Forgery/Fraud Report on 2nd Street

Suspect accessed victim’s bank account. Total loss was approximately $1000.

Petty Theft Report on Ginger Tree Lane

Victim’s bicycle was stolen. Total loss was approximately $800.

Vandalism Report at 10th Street and G Avenue

Reporting party claimed vandalism to power boxes.

Petty Theft Report on 4th Street

Victim claimed package was missing from porch.

Defraud Inn-Keeper Report on Pine Street

Suspect rented a golf cart and did not pay fees. Total loss was approximately $704.

Burglary Report on Tunapuna Lane

Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.

Vandalism Report at Shell on Orange Avenue

Reporting party claimed damage to vehicle.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue

No injuries were reported.

Arrests:

9/19/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Proof of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street

18 year old male

9/19/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street

33 year old male

9/20/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

9/20/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street

19 year old male

9/21/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 600 block of 3rd Street

22 year old male

9/21/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

48 year old male

9/21/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Palm Avenue

25 year old male

9/21/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

29 year old female

9/22/2020: Driving Without a License and Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on 400 block of B Avenue

53 year old male

9/22/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

9/22/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 4th Street

25 year old male

9/23/2020: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

18 year old male

9/24/2020: Lack of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 2nd Street

38 year old female

9/25/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 3rd Street

21 year old female

9/25/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Inadequate Safety Restraints for Minors – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

42 year old male

9/25/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of 8th Street

45 year old male

9/25/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

9/25/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

18 year old male

9/25/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of State Route 75

26 year old male

9/25/2020: False Display of a Disabled Person Placard – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue

18 year old female

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 12 through September 18)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Petty Theft Report on I AvenueReporting party noticed her...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 5 through September 11)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Vandalism Report on Alder StreetSuspect spray-painted on fence in...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 22 through August 28)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Vandalism Report on A AvenueVictim found car's windshield smashed...
Read more
Crime

Ex-Deputy Attorney General Sentenced to Probation for Possessing Child Porn

Raymond Liddy, a former deputy attorney general and the son of central Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy, was sentenced Wednesday in San Diego federal...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 8 through August 14)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Battery Report on Second StreetReporting party's 25-year-old son had...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 31st through August 7th)

Crimes:Battery Report on Ocean BoulevardAssault occurred on the beach between a male and female subject. Male shoved the female against the wall. Female complained...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CHS Students Divided Over Distance Learning

Whether directly or indirectly, most all of us have experienced effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been hit hard by the ever-changing mandates...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Churches Strive to Balance Faith and Safety

In Coronado, and worldwide, places of worship have been drastically affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Pastors and leaders of the religious community have strived...
Read more
Dining

The New Normal for Golfing During a Pandemic

The Coronado Golf Course, located at 2000 Visalia Row, along with the adjacent restaurant, Feast and Fareway, have both been impacted by the Coronavirus...
Read more
Education

An Incoming CHS Freshman’s Perspective on Distance Learning

As an incoming freshman at Coronado High School and very recently an eighth grader at Coronado Middle School, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Important Option to Golf Course Sewage Plant Ignored by City

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daniel SwansonRecently the City of Coronado released its draft Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) to go forward with its planned sewage treatment facility...
Read more

Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan TsengI am a 10-year Coronado resident with two kids (ages 1 & 3) and this letter is my endorsement for Nick...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Harry and Jessica ThaeteWe are writing to ask your support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board.We have known the Antrims for...
Read more

In Support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Eliot and Sarah HonakerWe are writing in support of Nick Kato for the Coronado School Board. Nick passionately cares about our community...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Dining

Serrano’s Restaurateur Overcomes Two Pandemics to Open Eponymous Street Tacos & Bar

As a couple and business team, Oscar Serrano and Hailie Voskeritchian are growing Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar beyond downtown to now Coronado.From Puerto...
Read more
People

Paddle Boarding Adds to Coronado Couple’s Zest for Life During Pandemic

Travel is an adventure and a way of life for 34-year Coronado resident Cyndee DuMontier and her husband Tom, who has lived here for...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Sept. 28, 2020

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency. State Metrics:Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains...
Read more
Dining

Garage Buona Forchetta Serves Up Legendary Italian Eats, Killer Carry-Out Wine Deals and a Side of Spooky Decor

If you're looking for authentic Italian eats in a safe, outdoor setting, park yourself at Garage Buona Forchetta. Not only will you enjoy perfection...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Tuesday

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado's "The...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.