Coronado Crime Report (September 19 through September 25)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

Petty Theft Report on Encino Row

Reporting party claimed political sign was missing.

Petty Theft Report on G Avenue

Reporting party claimed political sign was missing.

Forgery/Fraud Report on 2nd Street

Suspect accessed victim’s bank account. Total loss was approximately $1000.

Petty Theft Report on Ginger Tree Lane

Victim’s bicycle was stolen. Total loss was approximately $800.

Vandalism Report at 10th Street and G Avenue

Reporting party claimed vandalism to power boxes.

Petty Theft Report on 4th Street

Victim claimed package was missing from porch.

Defraud Inn-Keeper Report on Pine Street

Suspect rented a golf cart and did not pay fees. Total loss was approximately $704.

Burglary Report on Tunapuna Lane

Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.

Vandalism Report at Shell on Orange Avenue

Reporting party claimed damage to vehicle.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue

No injuries were reported.

Arrests:

9/19/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Proof of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street

18 year old male

9/19/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street

33 year old male

9/20/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old male

9/20/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street

19 year old male

9/21/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Felony on 600 block of 3rd Street

22 year old male

9/21/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

48 year old male

9/21/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Palm Avenue

25 year old male

9/21/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

29 year old female

9/22/2020: Driving Without a License and Disobeying an Official Traffic Control Device – Misdemeanor on 400 block of B Avenue

53 year old male

9/22/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

9/22/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 4th Street

25 year old male

9/23/2020: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

18 year old male

9/24/2020: Lack of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 2nd Street

38 year old female

9/25/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 3rd Street

21 year old female

9/25/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Inadequate Safety Restraints for Minors – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

42 year old male

9/25/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of 8th Street

45 year old male

9/25/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

9/25/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

18 year old male

9/25/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of State Route 75

26 year old male

9/25/2020: False Display of a Disabled Person Placard – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue

18 year old female