Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 5 through September 11)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

- Advertisement -

Vandalism Report on Alder Street

Suspect spray-painted on fence in the alleyway.

Petty Theft Report at Charisma on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

Reporting party has video of incident. Total loss was approximately $88.

Petty Theft Report at Marriott

Reporting party rented a bike at Ray’s Rentals and claims his wallet was stolen.

- Advertisement -

Traffic Accident at Vista Plaza and Glorietta Boulevard

A tire from a trash truck came off and hit the reporting party’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Vandalism Report at 5th Street and Alameda Boulevard

Reporting party’s neighbor witnessed suspect borrow golf cart and returned it vandalized.

Grand Theft Report at Cold Stone

Victim left her phone in a public restroom and reported it stolen. Total loss is approximately $1000.

Stolen Vehicle Report on Adella Avenue

Three male suspects attempted to steal reporting party’s golf cart. They got into a different golf cart and headed towards Ocean Boulevard.

Vandalism Report at Coronado Public Library

Suspects broke into the coffee shop kiosk and destroyed the canopy.

Petty Theft Report on F Avenue

Jeep Wrangler was left unlocked overnight and victim reported a few items missing.

Petty Theft Report on G Avenue

Victim reported a cabinet missing from truck.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reports her Honda Civic was broken into and reports a loss of miscellaneous items.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Reporting party’s Ford was broken into. The total loss is unknown.

Petty Theft Report on 1st Street

Victim reports bike taken from the bike rack. Total loss is approximately $400.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Reporting party claimed missing bicycle was locked outside of apartment. Total loss is approximately $400.

Forgery/Fraud Report on Orange Avenue

Reporting party’s family member received inaccurate paperwork from government source.

Arrests:

9/5/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

35 year old male

9/5/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue

28 year old male

9/5/2020: Driving Without a License and Improper Minor Safety Precautions – Misdemeanor on 100 block of A Avenue

22 year old female

9/5/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor near Silver Strand

36 year old male

9/5/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility for the Vehicle, and Inadequate Function of Motorcycle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

27 year old male

9/6/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near Silver Strand Boulevard

41 year old female

9/7/2020: Burglary of the First Degree – Felony on 700 block of C Avenue

56 year old male

9/7/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Vehicle Registration, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Alameda Boulevard

24 year old female

9/8/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Infraction near 5500 block of State Route 75

20 year old male

9/8/2020: Speeding and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near 5500 Silver Strand Boulevard

20 year old male

9/8/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of E Avenue

20 year old female

9/8/2020: Carrying a Concealed and Loaded Firearm in Public Under Probation – Felony near 1975 Strand Way

24 year old male

9/8/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 1975 Strand Way

24 year old male

9/8/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 2nd Street

22 year old male

9/9/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 5th Street

64 year old female

9/9/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Inadequate Function of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 100 block of C Avenue

19 year old male

9/9/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance that Classifies as a Restricted Dangerous Drug – Outside Agency Warrant on 800 block of Orange Avenue

31 year old male

9/10/2020: Driving Without a License and Inadequate Windshields and Mirrors – Misdemeanor on 300 block of C Avenue

36 year old male

9/10/2020: Speeding and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near I-5 Southbound

26 year old male

9/10/2020: Grand Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance that Classifies as a Restricted Dangerous Drug – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue

39 year old male

9/10/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Inadequate Lighting of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

19 year old male

9/11/2020: Driving Without a License and Inadequate Windshields and Mirrors – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

20 year old male

9/11/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 3rd Street

20 year old female

9/11/2020: Petty Theft – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

63 year old female

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 22 through August 28)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Vandalism Report on A AvenueVictim found car's windshield smashed...
Read more
Crime

Ex-Deputy Attorney General Sentenced to Probation for Possessing Child Porn

Raymond Liddy, a former deputy attorney general and the son of central Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy, was sentenced Wednesday in San Diego federal...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 8 through August 14)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Battery Report on Second StreetReporting party's 25-year-old son had...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 31st through August 7th)

Crimes:Battery Report on Ocean BoulevardAssault occurred on the beach between a male and female subject. Male shoved the female against the wall. Female complained...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 18th through July 29th)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.Crimes: 7/26/20-7/27/20: Burglary of the First Degree near 200 block...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (July 4 through July 14)

Crimes: 7/13/20: Contempt of Court (Disobeying Court Order) near 800 block of Orange AvenueSubject violated a restraining order by following the protected party in his...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

An Incoming CHS Freshman’s Perspective on Distance Learning

As an incoming freshman at Coronado High School and very recently an eighth grader at Coronado Middle School, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Matthew GriffithPlease accept this letter as an endorsement for Stacy Keszei for Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy and her...
Read more

Golf Course Water Recycling – Story Poles Misleading

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ann WilsonI watched last week’s Golf Course Advisory Committee Meeting on Coronado TV with interest as city staff was presenting information about...
Read more

Strong Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jon Palmieri & Cara ClancyWe are writing to affirm our strong support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board. Having lived in...
Read more

A Thank You to the Coronado Police Department

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sebastian Taylor  Coronado Police Department; I Wish I Was Suprised, I'm Not...A few days ago, I witnessed something, something which, to many would...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

San Diego County to Remain In Red Tier

After being on the brink of falling into the most restrictive Purple Tier, San Diego County will remain in Tier Two, or the Red...
Read more
Community News

National Voter Registration Day – Sept. 22, 2020

The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day, that's today, September 22, 2020. It's a reminder that you must be registered to...
Read more
Entertainment

Artist Profile: Dave Samara, Bagpipes (video)

The plaintive call of bagpipes, yes bagpipes, sings out on Orange Avenue most Saturday afternoons as musician Dave Samara seeks to help a local...
Read more
City of Coronado

Voting and Ballot Drop-Off Locations for Coronado

The City of Coronado will have two locations to drop-off your ballot:Coronado Library, located at 640 Orange Avenue - do not put in...
Read more
City of Coronado

John Duncan Dreams Big: City Council Candidate Talks Housing, Beach Pollution, Tourism and Diversity

For John Duncan--who’s running for Coronado City Council--it was all a dream.In 2006, before he lived here full-time, Duncan rented a historic home on...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.