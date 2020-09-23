Coronado Crime Report (September 5 through September 11)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

Vandalism Report on Alder Street

Suspect spray-painted on fence in the alleyway.

Petty Theft Report at Charisma on Orange Avenue

Reporting party has video of incident. Total loss was approximately $88.

Petty Theft Report at Marriott

Reporting party rented a bike at Ray’s Rentals and claims his wallet was stolen.

Traffic Accident at Vista Plaza and Glorietta Boulevard

A tire from a trash truck came off and hit the reporting party’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Vandalism Report at 5th Street and Alameda Boulevard

Reporting party’s neighbor witnessed suspect borrow golf cart and returned it vandalized.

Grand Theft Report at Cold Stone

Victim left her phone in a public restroom and reported it stolen. Total loss is approximately $1000.

Stolen Vehicle Report on Adella Avenue

Three male suspects attempted to steal reporting party’s golf cart. They got into a different golf cart and headed towards Ocean Boulevard.

Vandalism Report at Coronado Public Library

Suspects broke into the coffee shop kiosk and destroyed the canopy.

Petty Theft Report on F Avenue

Jeep Wrangler was left unlocked overnight and victim reported a few items missing.

Petty Theft Report on G Avenue

Victim reported a cabinet missing from truck.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reports her Honda Civic was broken into and reports a loss of miscellaneous items.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Reporting party’s Ford was broken into. The total loss is unknown.

Petty Theft Report on 1st Street

Victim reports bike taken from the bike rack. Total loss is approximately $400.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Reporting party claimed missing bicycle was locked outside of apartment. Total loss is approximately $400.

Forgery/Fraud Report on Orange Avenue

Reporting party’s family member received inaccurate paperwork from government source.

Arrests:

9/5/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

35 year old male

9/5/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue

28 year old male

9/5/2020: Driving Without a License and Improper Minor Safety Precautions – Misdemeanor on 100 block of A Avenue

22 year old female

9/5/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor near Silver Strand

36 year old male

9/5/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility for the Vehicle, and Inadequate Function of Motorcycle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

27 year old male

9/6/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor near Silver Strand Boulevard

41 year old female

9/7/2020: Burglary of the First Degree – Felony on 700 block of C Avenue

56 year old male

9/7/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Vehicle Registration, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Alameda Boulevard

24 year old female

9/8/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Infraction near 5500 block of State Route 75

20 year old male

9/8/2020: Speeding and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near 5500 Silver Strand Boulevard

20 year old male

9/8/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of E Avenue

20 year old female

9/8/2020: Carrying a Concealed and Loaded Firearm in Public Under Probation – Felony near 1975 Strand Way

24 year old male

9/8/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor near 1975 Strand Way

24 year old male

9/8/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 2nd Street

22 year old male

9/9/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 5th Street

64 year old female

9/9/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Inadequate Function of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 100 block of C Avenue

19 year old male

9/9/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance that Classifies as a Restricted Dangerous Drug – Outside Agency Warrant on 800 block of Orange Avenue

31 year old male

9/10/2020: Driving Without a License and Inadequate Windshields and Mirrors – Misdemeanor on 300 block of C Avenue

36 year old male

9/10/2020: Speeding and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor near I-5 Southbound

26 year old male

9/10/2020: Grand Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance that Classifies as a Restricted Dangerous Drug – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue

39 year old male

9/10/2020: Driving Without a License, Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle, and Inadequate Lighting of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

19 year old male

9/11/2020: Driving Without a License and Inadequate Windshields and Mirrors – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

20 year old male

9/11/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 3rd Street

20 year old female

9/11/2020: Petty Theft – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

63 year old female