Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Thursday, September 10, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EntertainmentDining

Coronado Drone Footage: Outdoor Dining Around Town

By Coronado Times

Whether you are getting take-out, dining al fresco (outside) or eating inside, there are many options on the “island.” Plus, it’s a great way to support Coronado restaurants and their staff.

Recently, San Diego County has allowed restaurants to serve indoors at a 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Patrons wear a mask, unless they are eating. You must also wear a mask for outdoor dining, unless you are eating. If you are picking up food, you must wear a mask at all times while in line or on the property. Please continue to wash your hands and socially distance. If you have specific questions about the rules at a certain restaurant, be sure to call them first.

- Advertisement -

Here is a short video that Coronado’s Ken Bitar (KB Drone Services) shot a few weeks ago:

- Advertisement -

Related:

Coronado Enjoys a Good Meal Out, Thankful for So Many Options

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Bluewater Boathouse ‘Tent City’ Grill Offers Stunning Views and Cuisine

From the moment we walked up to the hostess stand outside Bluewater Boathouse 'Tent City' Grill, we were welcomed and noticed that they were...
Read more
Dining

Let’s Taco ‘Bout Ricochino: Premium Taco Meal Kits Delivered to Your Door

It came in a cheerful little box. I could just tell there was something special inside.I was right.Introducing premium taco kits from Ricochino, the...
Read more
Dining

The New Normal for Golfing During a Pandemic

The Coronado Golf Course, located at 2000 Visalia Row, along with the adjacent restaurant, Feast and Fareway, have both been impacted by the Coronavirus...
Read more
Business

Coronado Brewing Celebrates 24th Anniversary with Release of Gentle Giant Triple Hazy IPA

It’s Better Than a Party, It’s a Promo Weekend! Every August, Coronado Brewing Company celebrates another year spent brewing award-winning beer in the capital of...
Read more
Dining

Coronado Rotarians Rally for Nicky Rottens

It has been a tough year for Coronado businesses, with changing regulations and fear of the pandemic threatening the future. Coronado Rotary...
Read more
Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Adds Temporary Tent City to Accommodate Outdoor Dining

Known as much for its historical charm as its fresh seafood, steaks and dining over the water, Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill will reopen after...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Obituaries

Sue Tushingham McNary (1937-2020)

Sue Tushingham McNary, an internationally renowned artist, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 3, 2020,...
Read more
Business

UPDATE: Planning Commission Denies “Crown Manor” Proposal for Overnight Guests & Events

UPDATE July 28, 2020 - The Planning Commission today denied the request for a Major Special Use Permit that would have set in motion...
Read more
Community News

California on “The Edge of a Cliff” – More Executive Orders Likely

With a series of temporary protections that helped Californians get through the first few months of the pandemic set to expire soon, Gov. Gavin...
Read more
Community News

Photo Walk: Sign(s) of the Times

During a walk around Coronado last week, these signs caught our attention:- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -Stay safe Coronado - wash your hands, maintain social distancing, wear a face...
Read more
Business

Multiple Restaurants Temporarily Close as Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

UPDATE July 20, 2020: High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen reopened on July 19.UPDATE July 9, 2020:  The Henry and McP's Irish Pub are...
Read more
Community News

Video: Navy Leap Frogs Parachute into Coronado

The Coronado Fourth of July Parade Committee and the Navy Leap Frogs brought some Independence Day thrills to Glorietta Bay with these "on-the-spot" landings...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement in Support of Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Helfand I'm writing in support of Nick Kato for Coronado school board for two reasons. Every candidate loves our town and wants...
Read more

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD Board Candidate Mike Canada is Ready to Tackle Issues with Diverse Experience

With dedication and diverse experience, Mike Canada would like to get to work on the CUSD Governing Board. He has lived in Coronado for...
Read more
Education

For School Board Candidate Whitney Antrim, Helping Others Through Conflict is a Way of Life

Whitney Antrim has a successful career as a Deputy Public Defender for the County of San Diego, a family with two young children, and...
Read more
Community News

County Case Rate Increasing; Could Move to More Restrictive Tier

The case rate for the region increased in the past week, placing the County at risk of dropping to Tier 1, the highest-risk level.The...
Read more
Community News

August Emerald Keeper of the Month: Helen Kupka

Twice a week, you will find Helen Kupka collecting trash left by beach-goers at Silver Strand State Beach. “I had always haphazardly picked up...
Read more
Real Estate (Promoted)

Coronado Real Estate: August Market Report

The Coronado real estate market report is sponsored by Coronado Shores Co. To view Coronado homes for sale, for rent or for property management...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.