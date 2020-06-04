COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, June 4, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Coronado Enjoys a Good Meal Out, Thankful for So Many Options

By Jennifer Velez

Owner of the Calypso Cafe, Hanan Martha, in her shop in the Cays.

I’m not sure any of us truly understood how much we liked dining in restaurants until we were quarantined with stay at home orders in mid March. I know I had taken it for granted that I could hop on my bike and grab breakfast, lunch, or dinner at my favorite establishment whenever the mood struck (which was quite often). We are fortunate to have such an amazing array of food available right here in Coronado, with most food ethnicities offered without having to go over the bridge.

But over the past two and a half months, as a community we have only been able to enjoy take out options from our favorite places; and it has been a good way to support our local restaurants during the closure of dine-in eating. And now most of us are eager to get back to the ambiance and the service of dining in, seated, at a restaurant. It’s important to recognize that the safety precautions eateries must put in place are new to all of us. We should be patient and understanding if things don’t go perfectly according to plan when we eat out. We are all in this together.

As we try to decide where to eat, let’s take a look at some of Coronado’s many options.

Starting at the north end of town near the Ferry Landing…

What are your favorite foods that you missed during quarantine? Maybe it was a favorite croissant, donut, cookie, California burrito, fish taco, salad, sandwich, pizza, hamburger, French fries, steak or pasta dish. What other things have you missed with all the time spent at home?

As we make our way on First towards the north end of Orange Ave, we find these foodie favorites…

Since being stuck at home helped save money for most people, if you didn’t go crazy with internet shopping, hopefully you can now splurge and support local restaurants and businesses, so they can get back on their feet and thrive again. Be extra friendly and tip big if you can when you next dine out. I guarantee it will be appreciated by the servers and restaurant owners.

Getting hungry yet? There are so many more options. In mid-town we find…

And on the other side of the street…

Going out to eat is a treat that we have all been dreaming about so let’s wholeheartedly embrace eating at local restaurants as soon as we feel comfortable. I must confess I’m thrilled to let someone else wash the dishes. You can also enjoy live music by talented local musicians at several of the restaurants like Spiro’s Greek Cafe and Costa Azul.

Heading into the main business district…

Many of the restaurants are continuing with take out options, with a few not open for inside dining yet, so show some love to our local eateries whether you enjoy take out or dine in.

And while we didn’t take pictures, we know some of you also enjoy the fast food and chain restaurants such as Starbucks, Bruegger’s Bagels, Panera, Subway, Domino’s, Burger King, Taco Bell & KFC and Cold Stone, as well as the liquor store / delis that serve up great sandwiches.

Where are you dining tonight?

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

