Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

19 California Counties on Watch List for Increased COVID-19 Restrictions

Los Angeles County closes its beaches for the July 4 holiday weekend, and four more counties face the prospect they may need to “toggle back” reopening plans to slow the quickening spread of the coronavirus.

By Coronado Times
- Advertisement -

With the July 4 holiday weekend only days away, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that 19 counties home to 72% of the state’s population are now on a “watch list” for additional COVID-19 restrictions.

Four new counties — Solano, Merced, Glenn and Orange — were added Monday to the list of hard-hit locales where state health officials are monitoring infection data, providing technical assistance and weighing new measures to slow the spread of the virus.

- Advertisement -

Bars were already ordered to shut down in Los Angeles and six other counties on Sunday as businesses hit hard by the virus looked to the busy summer holiday to recoup some losses. Even after the closures, local health officials warned on Monday of “alarming” increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases in L.A., and County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced on Twitter that officials plan to close beaches for the holiday from July 3-6.

The question now is if and when the governor may ask other counties on the list to “toggle back” reopening plans, though exactly what that might entail remains unclear.

- Advertisement -

“We are considering a number of other things to advance,” Newsom said, “and we will be making those public as conditions change.”

In the most severe case in Imperial County, Newsom said the state is prepared to intervene should county supervisors refuse to revert to a strict stay-at-home order. As of late last week, the county had the state’s highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate.

“The state of California will assert itself and make sure that happens,” Newsom said. “We believe they need to move back into that stay-at-home posture.”

The growing watch list and the governor’s repeated emphasis on the importance of a “dimmer switch” to scale back reopening plans if necessary highlights ongoing tension over state and local control that has already boiled over in some parts of the state. In Orange County, health officer Nichole Quick was one of at least five such officials in California to retire or resign this spring, in her case amid threats and personal information leaks.

Besides Los Angeles, the other counties already ordered to shut down bars were Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin and Tulare. Those on the watch list that have not yet been ordered to take additional precautions are Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura.

On Monday, Newsom and California Health & Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly stressed that the state is basing decisions about where to intervene on specific health data. Of particular concern are local “positivity rates,” or the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. That number climbed to 5.9% statewide in the last week, Newsom said, compared to 4.4% in early June when the state began to allow gradual reopenings.

Statewide testing capacity has increased in the meantime, he said, to a record of nearly 106,000 tests on Sunday. But in areas like Imperial County, where the positivity rate hit 23%, the increased caseload can lead to frantic conditions on the ground.

“We had to move 500 patients out of their hospital system into surrounding county systems,” Newsom said of “extraordinary rates” in the 190,000-person county along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The scramble in Imperial County highlights the uneven fallout from the virus. Hospitalization rates are climbing fastest in rural Imperial, Kings and Stanislaus counties. Some more affluent and urbanized regions, including San Francisco and Marin counties where infection and hospitalization rates have so far remained lower, have delayed components of reopening plans.

When it comes to the economic toll of the virus, California has already shed twice as many jobs during the first two months of the COVID-19 crisis — about 2.6 million — as it did during 31 months of the Great Recession a decade ago, according to an analysis released last week by the California Budget & Policy Center. Job losses are most concentrated in low-paying service fields, and Black women, Latina women and Asian men saw the sharpest employment declines from February to May this year, by 23%, 22% and 18%, respectively, the report found.

This week’s bar closures are likely to add pressure to existing questions about whether state or federal lawmakers will extend enhanced unemployment benefits, small business loans or other safety-net programs strained by the pandemic. It’s a dynamic that has already upended the state’s annual budget cycle, with legislators so far favoring cuts likely to most impact a dwindling number of middle-class families to address a sudden $54 billion deficit.

“The question for state policymakers as the COVID-19 recession drags on is, how will they find the money needed to avoid cuts to programs and services that Californians will continue to need in the months and years to come?” Alissa Anderson, senior policy analyst with the California Budget & Policy Center, wrote in the recent report.

CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.

—-

2020 Fourth of July Independence Day Celebration Canceled in Coronado

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 47 Coronado Cases – Plus San Diego Stats

Additional graphs and information can be found at this link which is updated regularly: https://coronadotimes.com/news/2020/03/22/san-diego-coronavirus-covid-19-cases-by-city-age-and-gender/
Read more
Business

Bars, Breweries, Wineries to Close Again in San Diego County

San Diego region bars, wineries and breweries without a license to serve food will need to close to prevent community outbreaks of COVID-19 and...
Read more
Community News

Free Virtual Osher Lecture from the John D. Spreckels Center through July 5

Each week the John D. Spreckels Center is hosting a free virtual Lecture through a continued partnership with UC San Diego’s Osher Lifelong Learning...
Read more
Community News

Recreation and Golf Services Dance Camps for Summer 2020

This summer Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering seven different dance camps!The “Cheer and Dance Camps” are the perfect to place to...
Read more
Community News

Music, Melodies and Making Memories Camp – Summer 2020

The Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department is offering a music camp the week of July 6 - 10 this summer designed especially for...
Read more
Community News

California Counties Reverse Reopening Plans Amid COVID-19 Spike

As COVID-19 cases in California surged past 200,000 and statewide hospitalizations continued to set all-time highs every day this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom started...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Northgate Market Expands Same-Day Delivery with Instacart

Northgate González Market, California’s premiere family-owned, Latino themed supermarket chain has announced a strategic partnership with Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery, to deliver grocery items...
Read more
Crime

California Attorney General to Probe One of Two Hangings of Black Men

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the inquiry as skeptics distrust local law enforcement, suspecting the deaths are lynchings, not suicides.
Read more
Community News

Trump Supporters Hold “Boat Parade” in San Diego Bay (videos / photos)

Yesterday, a "boat parade" took place in San Diego Bay to show support for President Trump and, according to event coordinator Nick Garcia, to...
Read more
Community News

Unofficial CHS Graduation Takes Place at Beach and Sunset Park

After the official Coronado High School graduation ceremony was cancelled by San Diego County (due to health concerns), parents and students put together an...
Read more
Community News

Publisher’s Letter: Covering Coronado in Turbulent Times

Over the last few months, The Coronado Times coverage has reflected the challenging, divisive, and thankfully, many unifying moments for our Coronado community. In...
Read more
Crime

Former California Prosecutor Convicted of Possessing Child Porn

Editor's Note: This story is from February 6th, 2020.Raymond Liddy, a former California state prosecutor and son of Watergate break-in organizer Gordon Liddy, was...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Chief Kaye’s Compassion and Kind Actions Stand Out

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonWe never know when a dire emergency will strike our lives. When such a crisis confronted Coronado visitors Mike and Jan...
Read more

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

19 California Counties on Watch List for Increased COVID-19 Restrictions

With the July 4 holiday weekend only days away, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that 19 counties home to 72% of the...
Read more
Business

Blue Jeans and Bikinis Reopens with Revamped Style

Blue Jeans and Bikinis has been part of the Coronado community since 2010. The store moved from Adella Avenue to its current location at...
Read more
Business

Penny Rothschild and Emerald C Gallery Exude Creative Energy

An eclectic, creative space, with coastal vibe art, showcasing all mediums, is how Penny Rothschild describes Emerald C Gallery. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Penny...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (June 3 through June 18)

Crimes:6/18/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 800 block of Orange AvenueGraffiti was found in the alley.6/18/20: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 700 block of Orange AvenueUnknown...
Read more
Dining

Blue Bridge Hospitality Restaurants Embrace the Future of Dining

Coronado resident David Spatafore didn’t grow up dreaming of owning one restaurant, let alone running a diverse collection of eateries, but he was drawn...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.