Shaped: The Waterman – Coronado’s Dan Mann (video)

Coronado’s John Weisbarth catches up with local waterman, Dan Mann, to explore how water shapes his work as well as his life. This short film is just over nine minutes.
A creative person myself, I have always been intrigued by Dan’s process and “outside of the box” thinking. In this piece I really wanted to explore how his love of the water not only inspires his creativity, but focuses it as well.
Shot over the course of a single day with a small, agile crew, I’m pleased with the final result. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed creating it. – John Weisbarth
