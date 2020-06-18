Shaped: The Waterman – Coronado’s Dan Mann (video)

COVID-19 in San Diego:
By Coronado Times

Coronado’s John Weisbarth catches up with local waterman, Dan Mann, to explore how water shapes his work as well as his life.  This short film is just over nine minutes.

A creative person myself, I have always been intrigued by Dan’s process and “outside of the box” thinking. In this piece I really wanted to explore how his love of the water not only inspires his creativity, but focuses it as well.

Shot over the course of a single day with a small, agile crew, I’m pleased with the final result. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed creating it.John Weisbarth

-----
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

It Breaks My Heart

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD Update, Board Meeting on June 18 at 4pm

We are committed to equity for all students. On Thursday evening, the Governing Board will review and discuss BP 0410: Nondiscrimination in District Programs and...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council: Caltrans Relinquishment, Sea Level Rise, Cultural Arts Commission

After more than a decade of discussion, the biggest decision of the Council meeting was to move forward on the Road Relinquishment for State...
Read more
People

Local Voices: CHS 2005 Grad Describes Island Experience as “Bittersweet;” Looks to Younger Generation for Change

He was on the Homecoming Court. He was a star personality on the school daily bulletin. He played volleyball and basketball. He even made...
Read more
Crime

California Attorney General to Probe One of Two Hangings of Black Men

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the inquiry as skeptics distrust local law enforcement, suspecting the deaths are lynchings, not suicides.
Read more
Military

Safety Standards Uncompromised as Navy Restarts SEAL Training

Printed with permission of US Department of Defense Written By: Navy Lt. John Mike"Hooyah!" and other screams of motivation pierced the crisp Coronado, California, air in the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

