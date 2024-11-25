Port Selects Scott Chadwick as its Next President and CEO

The Board of Port Commissioners has selected Scott Chadwick to serve as the Port of San Diego’s next President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Chadwick is currently the city manager of the City of Carlsbad and was selected from among several hundred applicants after a thorough and far-reaching search that began in February. His contract is anticipated to be ratified at the December 10 Board meeting, and he is scheduled to begin at the Port in mid-January.

“The Board and I are pleased to announce the selection of Scott Chadwick to lead the Port of San Diego into a people-focused future that reflects our commitment to deliver on our promises to our communities, our tenants, the residents of the state of California, and to all who visit our beautiful waterfront,” said Chairman Frank Urtasun, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “In Scott, we have a proven leader who believes that people and relationships are of utmost importance in public service and in business. He will inspire us all to do our best work.”

Chadwick brings with him 20 years of city government experience, including over six years in Carlsbad and approximately 14 years at the City of San Diego in various roles including chief operating officer, human resources director, and labor relations director. Earlier in his career, he worked at AFSCME Council 36, Local 127 in San Diego for five years after serving in the U.S. Army for eight years as an intelligence analyst. Chadwick graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. He grew up in San Diego County and now resides with his family in Point Loma.

“Scott is committed to people-focused leadership and has a reputation for building strong, high-performing teams that drive forward organizations and the communities they serve,” said Board of Port Commissioners Vice Chair Danielle Moore. “The Port of San Diego is a dynamic entity and Scott’s extensive background in city management, government operations, legislative affairs, human resources, labor relations, and the military, coupled with his robust networks across the region and state, position the Port for success in the years ahead.”

Chadwick will lead nearly 600 employees at the Port, a specially created state district that serves the people of California and is responsible for more than 14,000 acres of tidelands, bay, and beaches along 34 miles of waterfront in five cities – Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City, and San Diego. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities.

Chadwick is enthusiastic to dive in, “I could not be more thrilled for the opportunity to serve all who live, work, and play on and around the beautiful and vibrant San Diego Bay waterfront. It is an exciting time at the Port of San Diego. The organization’s environmental leadership is trailblazing, there is incredible growth and transformation in areas that have had little to no public access for decades, and the agency’s focus on building a culture of belonging is something I cannot wait to be a part of. I am very much looking forward to collaborating with the Commissioners and talented staff, with Port tenants, and all the various Port stakeholders. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

The Port’s current major projects include implementing the Maritime Clean Air Strategy, which prioritizes improving air quality and public health by deploying zero-emissions technologies like the first-in-North America all-electric mobile harbor cranes, the first all-electric harbor tug in the U.S., and more; finalizing and implementing the Port Master Plan Update as the primary tool for balancing environmental, economic and community interests along the San Diego Bay waterfront for the next 30 years; continuing the current redevelopment of the Chula Vista Bayfront – the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center and the new Sweetwater Park are set to open in 2025, bringing exciting new visitor-serving amenities and public access to the South Bay; upgrading and expanding public access, recreational amenities, and maritime opportunities in National City as part of the National City Balanced Plan; increasing public access and recreation on East Harbor Island and Central Embarcadero; and more. The Port also continues to increase cargo and cruise business opportunities with various maritime operational efficiency improvements.

The California legislature created the Port of San Diego in 1964, merging control over public access and maritime activities in Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City, and San Diego. The seven-member Board of Port Commissioners is selected by city councils from each city in the Port’s jurisdiction. Commissioners make policy decisions about land use, enact legislation and regulations, and set the budget which is implemented by its three direct employees: the President and CEO, General Counsel, and Auditor.





