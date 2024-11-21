Thursday, November 21, 2024
2024 Turkey Coloring Contest Winners Announced

The City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services and the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club announced the winners of the 2024 Turkey Coloring Contest at the November 19, 2024 City Council meeting. The Mayor and City Council also thanked all the children who entered the contest. The entries are on display at the Coronado Community Center through December 2, 2024.

Kindergarten and 1st Grade

  • 1st place Alana Stiffarm, first grade, Sacred Heart Elementary
  • 2nd place Madelyn Fannin, first grade, Village Elementary
  • 3rd place Maxine Mooney, first grade, Silver Strand Elementary

2nd and 3rd Grade 

  • 1st place Camille Delgado, third grade, Silver Strand Elementary
  • 2nd place Sally Yedid, third grade, Village Elementary
  • 3rd place Hattie Waddell, second grade, Silver Strand Elementary

4th and 5th Grade 

  • 1st place Landry Ralph, fourth grader, Village Elementary
  • 2nd place Eli Gbeh, fifth grade, Village Elementary
  • 3rd place Grace Hartsell, fifth grade, Christ Church Day



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

