2024 Turkey Coloring Contest Winners Announced

The City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services and the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club announced the winners of the 2024 Turkey Coloring Contest at the November 19, 2024 City Council meeting. The Mayor and City Council also thanked all the children who entered the contest. The entries are on display at the Coronado Community Center through December 2, 2024.

Kindergarten and 1st Grade

1st place Alana Stiffarm, first grade, Sacred Heart Elementary

2nd place Madelyn Fannin, first grade, Village Elementary

3rd place Maxine Mooney, first grade, Silver Strand Elementary

2nd and 3rd Grade

1st place Camille Delgado, third grade, Silver Strand Elementary

2nd place Sally Yedid, third grade, Village Elementary

3rd place Hattie Waddell, second grade, Silver Strand Elementary

4th and 5th Grade

1st place Landry Ralph, fourth grader, Village Elementary

2nd place Eli Gbeh, fifth grade, Village Elementary

3rd place Grace Hartsell, fifth grade, Christ Church Day






