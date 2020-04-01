Another cancellation due to the Coronavirus. That’s right, Lirpa Sloof is currently in quarantine and will not be involved in any “breaking news” for April 1st. If you are truly missing this annual story, please take the time to re-visit these past “unbelievably ridiculous” stories that Lirpa Sloof has stumbled into…
Coronado Closes Orange Avenue to Cars: Pedestrians & Pedals Prevail
Lifetime Local Bruce Johnson Finds $410,000 in Silver Coins from S.S. Monte Carlo Wreckage
Coronado Mayor Selected to be ABC’s Candidate for “The Bachelor”
Bravo Media Greenlights Coronado for Next “Real Housewives” Installment
Coronado Becomes First U.S. City to Require Helmets for all Bicyclists – Effective Today
Breaking: Mayor Pledges to Eliminate Standard Time in Coronado
Driverless Golf Carts to be Tested in Coronado Starting in May
Love these “Lirpa Sloof” stories? Share them with your friends to brighten their day. We promise that Lirpa Sloof will be up to the task next year when this is all behind us.
Be well faithful readers,
The Coronado Times
