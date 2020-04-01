COVID-19 in San Diego:
Thursday, April 2, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Lirpa Sloof Currently in Quarantine – No Fooling for 2020

By Coronado Times

Another cancellation due to the Coronavirus.  That’s right, Lirpa Sloof is currently in quarantine and will not be involved in any “breaking news” for April 1st.  If you are truly missing this annual story, please take the time to re-visit these past  “unbelievably ridiculous” stories that Lirpa Sloof has stumbled into…

Coronado Island Changes Name to Coronado Peninsula

Coronado Closes Orange Avenue to Cars: Pedestrians & Pedals Prevail

---
---

Lifetime Local Bruce Johnson Finds $410,000 in Silver Coins from S.S. Monte Carlo Wreckage

Coronado Mayor Selected to be ABC’s Candidate for “The Bachelor”

CHA to Charge for Bicycle Parking Spots

Bravo Media Greenlights Coronado for Next “Real Housewives” Installment

Coronado Becomes First U.S. City to Require Helmets for all Bicyclists – Effective Today

Taylor Swift Chooses Coronado to Kick Off “Hometown Tour”

Breaking: Mayor Pledges to Eliminate Standard Time in Coronado

Driverless Golf Carts to be Tested in Coronado Starting in May

Coronado Poised to Purchase Zip Code 92119

Love these “Lirpa Sloof” stories?  Share them with your friends to brighten their day.  We promise that Lirpa Sloof will be up to the task next year when this is all behind us.

Be well faithful readers,
The Coronado Times

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

