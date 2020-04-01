Lirpa Sloof Currently in Quarantine – No Fooling for 2020

Another cancellation due to the Coronavirus. That’s right, Lirpa Sloof is currently in quarantine and will not be involved in any “breaking news” for April 1st. If you are truly missing this annual story, please take the time to re-visit these past “unbelievably ridiculous” stories that Lirpa Sloof has stumbled into…

Love these “Lirpa Sloof” stories? Share them with your friends to brighten their day. We promise that Lirpa Sloof will be up to the task next year when this is all behind us.

Be well faithful readers,

The Coronado Times