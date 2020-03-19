Coronado Democratic Club Offers Assistance to Community

Submitted by the Coronado Democratic Club:

Due to the coronavirus crisis the Coronado Democratic Club has assembled a group of volunteers and they are offering to assist anyone living in Coronado who needs help with shopping for groceries or supplies, picking up prescriptions, walking dogs, household chores, transportation, or check-ins (in person or by phone). Email any requests for help to Brian L. Trotier at yale77@aol.com and be sure to include your name, what you need and when, your phone number, and your email address.

For additional support resources for the Coronado community, please read this: