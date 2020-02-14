More Than 40 Local Artists Compete In Fourth Annual Coronado’s Talent

Tickets are on sale now for the fourth annual Coronado’s Talent on the main stage at the Coronado High School Theatre, Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 7 to 9 pm. This year’s performance features more than 40 talented local artists performing in 20 different acts. Sponsored by Alan Kinzel, of Alan Kinzel Realty Group, and Coronado’s own Donna Salof, this is Coronado’s Talent fourth annual production.

“We hold this event as a celebration of community-wide talent of all ages and types,” notes Alan Kinzel, who produced the inaugural show in 2017. “We’re thrilled to share Coronado’s Talent with the community again this year and are excited about the dynamic and diverse acts performing that evening.” Contestants range from a Coronado Middle School “stand up comedian” to an Army vet vocalist who recently signed with a major record label, or an 11 year old pianist with a beautiful voice to a 20+ member dance team that has won numerous platinum dance competition awards.

Tickets sell out quickly, so reserve your seats now by clicking here: Coronado’s Talent! All proceeds go to Coronado Schools Foundation and CoSA to support their educational enrichment programs. This year a “Family Four Pack” is available for $25 per seat, general reserved $30, premium reserved $35, and VIP Tickets are $75 each. VIP ticket holders are seated in the Center Orchestra in front of the main stage and are invited to the VIP party from 5 to 7 pm at Spreckels Center across from the Theatre. VIP guests will enjoy gourmet food, select beverages, and live entertainment prior to the show, a three month membership to the Coronado Training Center and souvenir photo on the red carpet.

If you can attend in person, bring the family to eat outside the theatre between 5 and 7. Buono Forchetta and Golden State Dogs will be serving up dinner with all proceeds going to CSF and COSA. The show will stream live from the CoronadosTalent.com website, or tune in to Spectrum Channel 19 or ATT Channel 99 for the live broadcast. Voting for your favorite artist is already live, and is easily accessed at the CoronadosTalent.com website or https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/CTACT.