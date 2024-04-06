Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2024 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

The Coronado Promenade Concerts Board of Directors has unveiled their 16-concert schedule for the 2024 Coronado Promenade Concerts, aka Concert in the Park (or we’ve even heard “CITP”). Board President Cathy Brown shared, “For our 54th season we are exceptionally proud of the lineup we have for this summer as we bring a mix of some fan favorites like ABBAFab, a few returning bands from last year, and some new bands delivering fresh and exciting sounds for our concert fans. We are also very proud to announce that Coronado High School junior and student in CoSA’s Graphic Design program Nicolas Hecker had his drawing selected for the cover of this year’s 2024 concert program.”

The opening concert on May 26 — the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend — features two bands: Coronado Concert Band at 4:30 pm, and at 6:30 pm a band featuring a former lead singer from The Mamas & the Papas, Laurie Beebe Lewis and the Electric Underground. Dance instructors Albert & T-Bell will be back offering dance lessons before two concerts, Big Time Operator on June 2 and The Dreamboats on June 23. On June 9, Marine Corps Band San Diego lands in Coronado. The Suenamis will treat Coronado to its playlist on Father’s Day, June 16, while Nate Nathan and The MacDaddy-O’s will get us up dancing as we head into the Fourth of July festivities on June 30.

July will be fabulous starting off with Coronado’s own Ron’s Garage followed by a very special concert for all the Parrot Heads out there. From Mississippi and Key West, Friends of Buffett will bring us to Margaritaville on July 14. Detroit Underground with their Motown sound along with a great horn section will entertain on July 21, and everyone’s favorite ABBAFab returns on July 28.

On August 4, all the way from Nashville along with a special guest, SixWire will bring on the country music and so much more, followed by the San Diego Padres house band, Cassie B on August 11. Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra is scheduled to perform on August 18 in honor of the World Design Capital celebration. Closing out the concert season are Coronado’s own Crown Town featuring Matt Heinecke on August 25 and It’s Never 2L8 on Labor Day Weekend.

Concerts run every Sunday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, mostly beginning at 6 pm. The concerts are made possible by the generosity of sponsors, donors, advertisers, your donations to the Red Buckets and by the City of Coronado, which maintains the beautiful Spreckels Park.

Coronado Promenade Concerts sends a special THANK YOU to its sponsors: City of Coronado, The Auen Foundation, Arlene Inch, California American Water, The Coronado Times, SHARP Coronado Hospital, CalPrivate Bank, Coronado Chamber of Commerce, Stefanie Kammerman & Matthew Bacaro, Karen Greenberg & Steve Pittendrigh, Kory Kavanewsky of CMG Mortgage, Del Coronado Realty, Salvador Foundation, Linda & Rich Hascup, The O’Briens at Porchlight Realty, Coronado Real Estate Association, Diane Jolley & Bill Subang, The Tucson Zonies, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Debbie & Pat Starke, Coronado Shores Company, Brigantine Family of Restaurants, Rotary Club of Coronado, John Duncan & Family, Coronado Woman’s Club and Coronado Junior Woman’s Club.

See you at the park!

And if you haven’t seen it, don’t miss the very special 50th anniversary video documentary about the history of the concerts, completed in May 2022. Coronado Promenade Concerts collaborated with Coronado native and resident Jane Mitchell, who brought her television producing expertise to the concert story. The video can be found on the Coronado Promenade Concerts website and inserted it below:





