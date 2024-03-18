Monday, March 18, 2024
Stage

“The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate” at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Less than 1 min.
Geno Car, Aubriella Navarro and Christopher Vettel, photo by Nate Peirson.

A world premiere musical the entire family will love is now playing at Lamb’s Players Theatre. “The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate” highlights a young girl’s fascination with the natural world which is encouraged by her grandfather who recognizes her gift. It’s a story enjoyed by all ages. The staged-reading/sing-through held last year received raves from young, middles and seniors; men, women and children!

Lyrics & Book by Omri Schein
Music by Daniel Lincoln
From the Newbery Honored novel by Jacqueline Kelly

directed by Kerry Meads
musical direction by Ben Read

“The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate” runs through May 5, with shows Wednesday through Sunday. Ticket prices range from $28 to $82.

1142 Orange Ave, Coronado
619-437-6000

 



