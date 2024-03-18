“The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate” at Lamb’s Players Theatre

A world premiere musical the entire family will love is now playing at Lamb’s Players Theatre. “The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate” highlights a young girl’s fascination with the natural world which is encouraged by her grandfather who recognizes her gift. It’s a story enjoyed by all ages. The staged-reading/sing-through held last year received raves from young, middles and seniors; men, women and children!

Lyrics & Book by Omri Schein

Music by Daniel Lincoln

From the Newbery Honored novel by Jacqueline Kelly

directed by Kerry Meads

musical direction by Ben Read

“The Evolution of Calpurnia Tate” runs through May 5, with shows Wednesday through Sunday. Ticket prices range from $28 to $82.

TICKETS

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Ave, Coronado

619-437-6000





