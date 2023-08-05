75.4 F
Stage

“Cotton Patch Gospel” Extended at Lamb’s Players Theatre Through Sept. 3

1 min.
Lamb's Players Theatre
Lamb's Players Theatre

Lamb’s Players Theatre has extended its production of “Cotton Patch Gospel” at its resident theatre in Coronado inside the Spreckels Building.

The musical is adapted from Clarence Jordan’s book, “The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John,” published in 1970, which sets the Gospels of Matthew and John in the American South. Actor Tom Key first performed it as a one man show in late 1979. It had a successful Off-Broadway run in 1981 with added music and lyrics by Harry Chapin. LAMB’S produced the musical in 1988, 1991 and 2003, with Deborah Gilmour Smyth directing.

Now Running Through September 3
Wed 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri 7 / Sat 2 & 7/ Sun 2

Lamb’s Players Theatre
1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Cast: Bryan Barbarin, Michael Louis Cusimano, Earnest Sauceda

Band: Shawn Rohlf, Greg Campbell, Oliver Shirley, Brandon Wallace

Adapted from the book “The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John” by Clarence Jordan. Jordan was a farmer and a scholar of Greek. In the 1940s he founded an interracial Christian community, Koinonia Farms, in Americus, Georgia. Habitat For Humanity grew out of that community.

Music and lyrics by Harry Chapin

Book by Tom Key and Russell Treyz

Directed and choreographed by Deborah Gilmour Smyth

Musical Direction byShawn Rohlf

Assistant Choreography by Earnest Sauceda

Produced by Robert Smyth

Tickets range from $28 to $82, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.

Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans.

Half-price tickets are available for Active Duty Military, Youth (ages 5–17), and Young Adults (18–34) that join the theatre’s free <35 Club.

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or through the LAMB’S Box Office at 619-437-6000 (Wed to Sat, noon to 6).

Lamb's Players Theatre
Lamb's Players Theatre

