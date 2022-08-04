Lamb’s Sets the Final Extension of “Million Dollar Quartet” at September 18

“From January we saw 2022 as another ‘Covid Year’ and planned it to be flexible,” said Robert Smyth LAMB’S Producing Artistic Director. “That allowed us to keep this great show running far beyond what we ever thought was possible. We were blessed with a massively talented cast, and audiences found it to be the perfect theatre experience for right now.”

Thousands of patrons have seen the show multiple times.

JOHNNY CASH, ELVIS PRESLEY,

CARL PERKINS & JERRY LEE LEWIS

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will close with the same cast it began with on April 2nd –

Brett Benowitz as Carl Perkins,

Michael Louis Cusimano as Elvis Presley,

Charles Evans, Jr as Johnny Cash,

Katie Sapper as Dyanne,

Lance Arthur Smith as Sam Phillips

Ben Van Diepen as Jerry Lee Lewis,

with Mackenzie Leighton on Bass and Brian Dall on Drums.

by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux

directed by Kerry Meads

musical direction by Patrick Marion

choreography by Colleen Kollar Smith

Tickets range from $24 to $92, depending on the seating section and the day of the week. Performances, Wed, Thurs, Fri & Sat 7pm / Sat and Sun Matinees 2 pm

Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans.

Half-price tickets are available for Youth (ages 5 – 17), Young Adults (18 – 34) & Active Duty Military.

LAMB’S has presented a calendar-year Season year-round, since it opened its first resident stage in 1978, an intimate theatre-in-the-round in National City. The company spent 17 Season there, steadily building a growing county-wide audience. LAMB’S became the region’s third largest theatre company (after the Old Globe and the La Jolla Playhouse) following the move of its resident theatre to Coronado in 1994.

Robert Smyth, joined Lamb’s Players in 1976 to start the group’s resident theatre work, and became the organization’s Producing Artistic Director in 1985.

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or through the LAMB’S Box Office – 619.437.6000 (Tue – Sat, noon to 7)

