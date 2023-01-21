Lamb’s to Open 2023 Season with “RESPECT,” A World Premiere Musical

“In 2019 Lamb’s had terrific response to our production of ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at the Avo Playhouse in Vista, so I added it to our 2020 Season in Coronado,” explained Producing Artistic Director Robert Smyth.

“But then Covid jumbled everything. We finally had a six month run of ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ in 2022. In the meantime I wanted to follow that story of men who changed American music in the ‘50s, with something to feature some of the great women singers Lamb’s has worked with. So I asked Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington, who had done such a great job developing the hits ‘Boomers” and ‘American Rhythm’ for Lamb’s, to tackle a production about the amazing women singers & songwriters of the ‘60s. And, now finally, the premiere of R-E-S-P-E-C-T!”

January 24 – March 12, 2023

Wed @ 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri @ 7 / Sat @ 4 & 8 / Sun @ 2

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Cast: Angela Chatelain Avila, Caitie Grady, Rebecca Jade, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Sydney Joyner, & Joy Yandell

By Kerry Meads & Vanda Eggington

Directed by Kerry Meads

Musical Direction by Vanda Eggington

Choreography by Christine Wisner Hall

Vocal Coach, Leonard Patton

Projection Design, Lacio Pontes

Producer – Robert Smyth

Tickets range from $28 to $82, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.

Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans.

Half-price tickets are available for Active Duty Military, Youth (ages 5 – 17), and Young Adults (18 – 34) that join the theatre’s free <35 Club.





