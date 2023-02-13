Monday, February 13, 2023
Stage

“RESPECT” Extended Through April 9 at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Lamb's Players Theatre
Cast of R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Photo: J.T. MacMillan, courtesy of Lamb’s Players Theatre

“We’ve had an outstanding response, so have decided to extend this new musical to April 9 — a great way to start our 2023 Season,” explained Producing Artistic Director Robert Smyth.

“Lamb’s Associate Artistic Director Kerry Meads & Associate Artist Vanda Eggington created the new piece. They had done such a great job developing the previous hits BOOMERS and AMERICAN RHYTHM for LAMB’S, and now tackle a production about the amazing women singers & songwriters of the ‘60s — the premiere of R-E-S-P-E-C-T!”

Janaya Mahealani Jones, Rebecca Jade, Sydney Joyner Photo: J.T. MacMillan, courtesy of Lamb’s Players Theatre

ALL EVENING PERFORMANCES ARE NOW AT 7PM,
ALL AFTERNOON MATINEES ARE NOW AT 2PM

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or through the LAMB’S Box Office – 619-437-6000 (Wed. through Sat., noon to 7)

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

 



