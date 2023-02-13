“RESPECT” Extended Through April 9 at Lamb’s Players Theatre

“We’ve had an outstanding response, so have decided to extend this new musical to April 9 — a great way to start our 2023 Season,” explained Producing Artistic Director Robert Smyth.

“Lamb’s Associate Artistic Director Kerry Meads & Associate Artist Vanda Eggington created the new piece. They had done such a great job developing the previous hits BOOMERS and AMERICAN RHYTHM for LAMB’S, and now tackle a production about the amazing women singers & songwriters of the ‘60s — the premiere of R-E-S-P-E-C-T!”

ALL EVENING PERFORMANCES ARE NOW AT 7PM,

ALL AFTERNOON MATINEES ARE NOW AT 2PM

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or through the LAMB’S Box Office – 619-437-6000 (Wed. through Sat., noon to 7)

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado





