World Premiere of “Jane” at Lamb’s Players Theatre – Opening Sept. 30

Lamb’s Players Theatre is excited to present the World Premiere of David McFadzean’s thrilling adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s masterpiece, Jane Eyre, set to the music of the 1920s.

Jane Eyre changed English literature with its first-person narration and strong female character. It is filled with wit, romance, mystery and riveting adventure!

SEPT 30 – NOV 12

Directed by Robert Smyth

Producer – Robert Smyth

Featuring Sam Ashdown, Sandy Campbell, Manny Fernandes, Cynthia Gerber, Caitie Grady, Natasha Harris, Jordan Miller, Lizzie Morse, Deborah Gilmour Smyth and Eddie Yaroch

Wed 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri 7 / Sat 2 & 7/ Sun 2

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Tickets range from $28 to $82, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.

Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans.

Half-price tickets are available for Active Duty Military, Youth (ages 5 – 17), and Young Adults (18 – 34) that join the theatre’s free <35 Club.

LAMB’S has presented a calendar-year season since opening its first resident stage in 1978, an intimate theatre-in-the-round in National City. The company spent 17 seasons there, steadily building a growing county-wide audience. LAMB’S became the region’s third largest not-for-profit professional theatre company (after the Old Globe and the La Jolla Playhouse) following the move of its resident theatre to Coronado in 1994.

Robert Smyth joined Lamb’s Players in 1976 to start the group’s resident theatre work, and became the organization’s Producing Artistic Director in 1985.

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or through the LAMB’S Box Office – 619.437.6000 (Wed – Sat, noon to 6).





