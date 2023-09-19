67.1 F
Coronado
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Stage

World Premiere of “Jane” at Lamb’s Players Theatre – Opening Sept. 30

1 min.
Lamb's Players Theatre
Lamb's Players Theatre

Lamb’s Players Theatre is excited to present the World Premiere of David McFadzean’s thrilling adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s masterpiece, Jane Eyre, set to the music of the 1920s.

Jane Eyre changed English literature with its first-person narration and strong female character. It is filled with wit, romance, mystery and riveting adventure!

SEPT 30 – NOV 12

Directed by Robert Smyth
Producer – Robert Smyth

Featuring Sam Ashdown, Sandy Campbell, Manny Fernandes, Cynthia Gerber, Caitie Grady, Natasha Harris, Jordan Miller, Lizzie Morse, Deborah Gilmour Smyth and Eddie Yaroch

Wed 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri 7 / Sat 2 & 7/ Sun 2

Lamb’s Players Theatre
1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

  • Tickets range from $28 to $82, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.
  • Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans.
  • Half-price tickets are available for Active Duty Military, Youth (ages 5 – 17), and Young Adults (18 – 34) that join the theatre’s free <35 Club.

LAMB’S has presented a calendar-year season since opening its first resident stage in 1978, an intimate theatre-in-the-round in National City. The company spent 17 seasons there, steadily building a growing county-wide audience. LAMB’S became the region’s third largest not-for-profit professional theatre company (after the Old Globe and the La Jolla Playhouse) following the move of its resident theatre to Coronado in 1994.

Robert Smyth joined Lamb’s Players in 1976 to start the group’s resident theatre work, and became the organization’s Producing Artistic Director in 1985.

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or through the LAMB’S Box Office – 619.437.6000 (Wed – Sat, noon to 6).



Lamb's Players Theatre
Lamb's Players Theatre

RELATED ARTICLES

Stage

“Nunsense” at Coronado Playhouse – Extended Through Sept. 17

Stage

“Cotton Patch Gospel” Extended at Lamb’s Players Theatre Through Sept. 3

Entertainment

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – August 2023

Stage

Coronado Playhouse Announces 2024 Season

Stage

“Cotton Patch Gospel” at Lamb’s Players Theatre: A Southern Delight of Biblical Proportions

Stage

Funny, Gritty Musical Takes You “Underground” to Your Favorite Dive Bar, Beer Pong and All

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Stage

“RESPECT” Extended Through April 9 at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Stage

Lamb’s to Open 2023 Season with “RESPECT,” A World Premiere Musical

Stage

Lamb’s Sets the Final Extension of “Million Dollar Quartet” at September 18

Stage

“Million Dollar Quartet” Now Playing All Summer at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Stage

Lamb’s Extends “Million Dollar Quartet” Through June 26

Stage

Lamb’s Opens Their Come-Back Season 2021-2022 with a Tour de Force!

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Cays Park Master Plan Community Meetings – Sept. 27 & Oct....