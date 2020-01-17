City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 17, 2020

Coronado will begin trimming hundreds of palm trees along Orange Avenue this weekend. Find out where the work will take place and when in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also find out about the draft EIR for the North Island Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan and its impacts on property owners; the holiday schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day; a new badge this year for the Coronado Police; the SR 75 medians project; a special condensed performance of the San Diego Opera’s “Hansel and Gretel” before it hist the stage; and Tux, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.