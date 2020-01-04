Cops and Robbers: 15 Buckets of Paint Stolen from Job Site (12/12/19-12/26/19)

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list):
Crimes:
12/26/19: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard
Unknown suspect used black spray paint to vandalize a public trash can. The cost to remove the paint is unknown.
12/26/19: Petty Theft near 1500 block of Orange Avenue
Victim was ice skating at the Hotel del Coronado and had left a small blue and black Quiksilver backpack on a bench. Upon returning to the bench, she found the backpack and its contents missing. The total monetary loss is approximately $87.
12/12/19-12/13/19: Grand Theft Property near 200 block of Orange Avenue
Unknown suspect entered a job site and stole fifteen buckets of elastomeric paint. The total estimated loss is $1,700.
Arrests:
12/26/19: Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale – Felony near 300 block of C Avenue
18 year old male
12/24/19: Disorderly Conduct Due to Drugs with Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1800 block of Strand Way
47 year old male
12/22/19: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1100 block of Tenth Street
42 year old male
12/21/19: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 2000 block of Second Street
32 year old female
12/12/19: Hit and Run – Misdemeanor near 1200 block of First Street
27 year old male