Cops and Robbers: 15 Buckets of Paint Stolen from Job Site (12/12/19-12/26/19)

Thanks to the Coronado Police Department for providing The Coronado Times with the below information (partial list):

Crimes:

12/26/19: Malicious Mischief/Vandalism (Misdemeanor) near 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

Unknown suspect used black spray paint to vandalize a public trash can. The cost to remove the paint is unknown.

12/26/19: Petty Theft near 1500 block of Orange Avenue

Victim was ice skating at the Hotel del Coronado and had left a small blue and black Quiksilver backpack on a bench. Upon returning to the bench, she found the backpack and its contents missing. The total monetary loss is approximately $87.

12/12/19-12/13/19: Grand Theft Property near 200 block of Orange Avenue

Unknown suspect entered a job site and stole fifteen buckets of elastomeric paint. The total estimated loss is $1,700.

Arrests:

12/26/19: Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale – Felony near 300 block of C Avenue

18 year old male

12/24/19: Disorderly Conduct Due to Drugs with Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1800 block of Strand Way

47 year old male

12/22/19: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 1100 block of Tenth Street

42 year old male

12/21/19: Disorderly Conduct Due to Alcohol – Misdemeanor near 2000 block of Second Street

32 year old female

12/12/19: Hit and Run – Misdemeanor near 1200 block of First Street

27 year old male