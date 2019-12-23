Coronado Rotary Proudly Supports the Toys for Tots Drive

A huge sleigh full of toys was collected by Rotarians and their family members at the 2019 Annual Rotary Christmas Party at the Hotel Del Coronado. The primary goal of the San Diego Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.

For more information or to make a donation to Toys for Tots go to toysfortots.org.