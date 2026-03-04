Business Briefs: Emmy award, local pharmacy update, new counseling practice

Emmy Award Winner

Former Coronado resident, water polo player, and lifeguard, Brett Nystul, currently working for Skydance Animation, received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation – Production Design on March 1 at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Nystul was honored for his work on Spellbound, a 2024 animated film.

Crown Coast Pharmacy

Plans to open an independent pharmacy in Coronado are in the final stages. Last year, a former Rite Aid pharmacist, Arash Kohan, announced that he’d be opening Crown Coast Pharmacy, an independent, locally owned pharmacy. While an opening date is yet to be determined, according to Kohan, the only remaining step is to complete the insurance contracts, which are actively being worked on. Crown Coast Pharmacy is located at 928 Orange Avenue.

True North Clinical Counseling

Sarah Kelly, APCC, CRCC, a Coronado local and therapist serving children, adolescents, adults, and families, is now working at True North Clinical Counseling. Dr. Jenny Palmiotto, Psy.D., LMFT, founded True North Clinical Counseling to provide accessible, compassionate, and evidence-based mental health care to the Coronado community.

Adults and families seeking resources — support for anxiety, depression, life transitions, relationship challenges, and other concerns — are invited to learn more about this new practice at truenorthclinicalcounseling.com.





