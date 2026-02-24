Third annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament

The third annual charity Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, May 2 at the Coronado Golf Course. Prepare to tee off to increase awareness, resources, and funding for Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP).
Space is limited, and the event is anticipated to sell out. Registration is $250 for a single golfer and $1,000 for a foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For tournament registration, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation, please visit elleairefore.org.
All tournament proceeds will benefit the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, which is committed to advancing research and finding cures for this rare neuromuscular disorder.
