Third annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament

The third annual charity Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, May 2 at the Coronado Golf Course. Prepare to tee off to increase awareness, resources, and funding for Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP). ​

Space is limited, and the event is anticipated to sell out. Registration is $250 for a single golfer and $1,000 for a foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For tournament registration, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation, please visit elleairefore.org.​

All tournament proceeds will benefit the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, which is committed to advancing research and finding cures for this rare neuromuscular disorder.

Elleaire and her father James Lyons at the Second Annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

