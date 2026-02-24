Third annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament

The third annual charity Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, May 2 at the Coronado Golf Course. Prepare to tee off to increase awareness, resources, and funding for Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP). ​

Space is limited, and the event is anticipated to sell out. Registration is $250 for a single golfer and $1,000 for a foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For tournament registration, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation, please visit elleairefore.org.​

All tournament proceeds will benefit the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, which is committed to advancing research and finding cures for this rare neuromuscular disorder.

RELATED:





