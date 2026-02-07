Avenue of Heroes: Paul Anthony Pensabene

Prepared by: Brian McCormick (friend)
Captain Paul Anthony Pensabene was born in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 4,1966 and passed away Aug. 20, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
A lifelong fan of New York pizza, the Yankees, and Bruce Springsteen, Paul was also an avid collector of fine watches. He considered San Diego his chosen home and his greatest joy was traveling and spending time with his family.
He excelled in both academics and sports in high school and was selected to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating in 1988. Following flight training in Pensacola, Florida, he was designated a naval aviator in 1990.
Paul served on active duty for 30 years, retiring in May 2018. He flew more than 3,200 flight hours in the SH-60F and HH-60H helicopters. Career highlights included serving as commanding officer of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 4 and deploying aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), where his unit was among the first to respond to the 9/11 attacks.
He later served on the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. His final sea tour was as air boss aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) from 2008 to 2010, during which he participated in the planning and execution of the rescue of CAPT Richard Phillips of the Maersk Alabama.
His last shore tour was with Naval Surface Force Pacific, where his efforts were critical to the successful integration of the F-35B Joint Strike Fighter into the amphibious force and in improving Surface Force aviation readiness.
His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medals, Strike/Flight Air Medals, and numerous campaign and expeditionary medals.
He is survived by his wife, Leona, their son, Anthony, and stepson Brandon Smith of San Diego; his parents, Donna and Anthony Pensabene of Brooklyn; mother-in-law, Ruth Romo of Santee; sisters Donna Young (Tom) and Teresa Pensabene; brother, Thomas Pensabene; and nephew and nieces, Joseph, Mia, and Olivia.
Paulie was a great friend and shipmate and will always be considered a true American hero to everyone he knew.