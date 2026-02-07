Avenue of Heroes: Paul Anthony Pensabene

Prepared by: Brian McCormick (friend)

Captain Paul Anthony Pensabene was born in Brooklyn, New York on Aug. 4,1966 and passed away Aug. 20, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

A lifelong fan of New York pizza, the Yankees, and Bruce Springsteen, Paul was also an avid collector of fine watches. He considered San Diego his chosen home and his greatest joy was traveling and spending time with his family.

He excelled in both academics and sports in high school and was selected to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating in 1988. Following flight training in Pensacola, Florida, he was designated a naval aviator in 1990.

Paul served on active duty for 30 years, retiring in May 2018. He flew more than 3,200 flight hours in the SH-60F and HH-60H helicopters. Career highlights included serving as commanding officer of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 4 and deploying aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), where his unit was among the first to respond to the 9/11 attacks.

He later served on the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. His final sea tour was as air boss aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) from 2008 to 2010, during which he participated in the planning and execution of the rescue of CAPT Richard Phillips of the Maersk Alabama.

His last shore tour was with Naval Surface Force Pacific, where his efforts were critical to the successful integration of the F-35B Joint Strike Fighter into the amphibious force and in improving Surface Force aviation readiness.

His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medals, Strike/Flight Air Medals, and numerous campaign and expeditionary medals.

He is survived by his wife, Leona, their son, Anthony, and stepson Brandon Smith of San Diego; his parents, Donna and Anthony Pensabene of Brooklyn; mother-in-law, Ruth Romo of Santee; sisters Donna Young (Tom) and Teresa Pensabene; brother, Thomas Pensabene; and nephew and nieces, Joseph, Mia, and Olivia.

Paulie was a great friend and shipmate and will always be considered a true American hero to everyone he knew.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Established in 2014, the program has honored 309 hometown heroes to date, with another 14 to be recognized on November 1, 2025. City staff and dedicated volunteers from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association, and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee the program’s operation.

The program was inspired in 2011, when the Coronado community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That moment inspired the City to formalize the program, which officially launched in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a lasting reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and enduring legacy of service.

In 2014, Coronado resident Toni McGowan, a devoted advocate for honoring local military members, helped transform the idea into a lasting tradition. Her tireless efforts led the City to designate State Route 282—Third and Fourth streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island—as the “Coronado Avenue of Heroes” and to adopt the companion banner ceremony.

McGowan also worked with the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association and other partners to have the Avenue of Heroes designated as a Blue Star Memorial Highway, a tribute to the nation’s Armed Forces. The State of California granted this designation in January 2017. Although McGowan passed away in 2019, her dedication and vision continue to inspire the program today.





