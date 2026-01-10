Avenue of Heroes: Thomas R. Edison

Dr. Thomas “Tom” R. Edison, Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), was born in 1945 in Aberdeen, Washington. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1963 and later earned bachelor’s degrees in engineering and biology from Stanford University.
Commissioned through Air Force ROTC in 1968, he served 25 years as an aircraft maintenance officer with 10 assignments, including three overseas tours.
After training at Chanute Air Force Base (AFB), Tom’s first posting was Dover AFB, where he supported the introduction of the C-5 Galaxy. He later served at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, maintaining C-5 and C-141 aircraft for Southeast Asia operations, and commanded a helicopter maintenance squadron providing rescue and recovery in the South China Sea. At George AFB, he worked on high-time and battle-damaged F-105s and F-4s returning from Vietnam – his first experience with aircraft battle damage repair.
Selected for a master’s degree in logistics at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Tom advanced to leadership roles at Edwards AFB, the U.S. Military Training Mission in Saudi Arabia, and Air Force Logistics Command headquarters. At Edwards, he supported the F-16, F-15, A-10, and B-2 programs, pioneered procedures for technical orders, and earned recognition as the 1980 USAF Maintenance Officer of the Year.
He later commanded A-10 squadrons at RAF Bentwaters, supported NATO operations in Germany, and at Wright-Patterson AFB integrated aircraft battle-damage repair into standard wartime procedures. His final assignment at Edwards focused on fielding the C-17 and leading inspections across all maintenance squadrons.
Over his career, Tom commanded two squadrons, served on five accident boards, and led multiple Inspector General inspections. He capped his Air Force service with a second master’s degree in education and later earned a doctorate in strategic management. After retiring, he taught at five universities, worked with the Navy and Edwards AFB as a contractor, and spent 13 years on the Defense Acquisition University faculty as San Diego’s first site manager and logistics chair.
Married for more than five decades, Tom and his wife have traveled to over 70 countries. They enjoy time with their three children, six grandchildren, and extended family. Tom’s son, Toby chose to follow in his Dad’s footsteps as he also served in the Air Force. Tom remains active in Rotary, the VFW, MOAA, and is a dedicated Padres fan.