Coronado Playhouse 2026 season

For its 2026 season, Coronado Playhouse (CPH) will be offering four full length shows along with the Holiday Sing-A-Long. This is a change from the usual six-show season. Potentially, some additional weekend Cabaret performances will be added throughout the year.

The 2026 season includes Barefoot in the Park, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Mousetrap, and Into the Woods.

Performances will be on Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 2 and 7 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. The playhouse will not be offering Thursday night performances this year and has changed the evening start time to 7 pm.

Regular-priced tickets are $30, with a $3 discount offered for seniors, military, and students.

Coronado Playhouse is the longest continuously performing community theatre in San Diego County, having performed at least one show each year since 1946. The 2026 season will be its 81st season.

For tickets and membership info, visit coronadoplayhouse.org.

 

