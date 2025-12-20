Avenue of Heroes: Paul B. Austin

Prepared by: Linda Austin (wife)

Captain Paul Austin was born on Aug. 17, 1936, in Providence, Rhode Island. He graduated from Pennsylvania Military College with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and began flight training in November 1959 at NAS Pensacola.

After earning his wings in 1960, Captain Austin reported to VA-66,where he served in the Maintenance Department and became a qualified landing signal officer. The squadron completed one deployment aboard USS Intrepid and three aboard USS Enterprise, including participation in the Cuban Missile Quarantine. Following U.S. Naval Postgraduate School and a two-year tour at the Naval Aviation Safety Center, he helped commission VA-37 in 1967 at Jacksonville, Florida. He served as the squadron landing signal officer and operations officer while completing a combat deployment to Southeast Asia aboard USS Kitty Hawk.

In 1970, he joined VA-174 as an instructor pilot before attending the Command and Staff Course at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. Two years later, he reported to CVW-19 as operations officer. The wing deployed to Southeast Asia aboard USS Oriskany and participated in the final operations of the Vietnam War.

Captain Austin assumed command of VA-147 on Aug. 30, 1976. Under his leadership, VA-147 earned the Battle “E,” the COMNAVAIRPAC nomination for the Arleigh Burke Award, and the Naval Aviation Safety Award. He received the Meritorious Service medal for his leadership. Shortly after, he reported to USS America as a navigator, where his department earned the Battle “E” Award. In 1980, he became the ship’s executive officer and was instrumental in America becoming the first aircraft carrier in 14 years to transit the Suez Canal.

In 1982 Captain Austin assumed command at NAS Fallon in Nevada. His last assignment was at Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific, NAS North Island, as fleet ship training readiness officer. He retired in August of 1988 after completing 310 combat missions and 1,010 carrier arrested landings. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, 15 Strike/Flight Air Metals, two Navy Commendation Medals, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, Battle Efficiency “E,” and five Campaign Awards.

Captain Austin married Linda Lyles Austin in 1963. They have three children: Dana, Jill, and Paul, Jr, as well as 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Established in 2014, the program has honored 309 hometown heroes to date, with another 14 to be recognized on November 1, 2025. City staff and dedicated volunteers from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association, and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee the program’s operation.

The program was inspired in 2011, when the Coronado community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That moment inspired the City to formalize the program, which officially launched in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a lasting reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and enduring legacy of service.

In 2014, Coronado resident Toni McGowan, a devoted advocate for honoring local military members, helped transform the idea into a lasting tradition. Her tireless efforts led the City to designate State Route 282—Third and Fourth streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island—as the “Coronado Avenue of Heroes” and to adopt the companion banner ceremony.

McGowan also worked with the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association and other partners to have the Avenue of Heroes designated as a Blue Star Memorial Highway, a tribute to the nation’s Armed Forces. The State of California granted this designation in January 2017. Although McGowan passed away in 2019, her dedication and vision continue to inspire the program today.





