SAN Pass allows non-ticketed visitors beyond security at San Diego airport

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority) is introducing SAN Pass, a new program that allows San Diegans to experience everything San Diego International Airport (SAN) offers in post-security areas without needing a boarding pass or ticket. Whether you’re meeting arriving loved ones at the gate, sending off a traveler, or exploring the airport’s restaurants, shops, and art, SAN Pass makes it possible.

Visitors can apply for a free pass up to seven days in advance. A limited number of passes are available daily and issued on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to TSA approval.

“If you’ve ever wanted to see off family or friends at their gate or enjoy the outstanding dining and retail options in Terminal 1 and 2 without flying, this program offers that opportunity,” said Kimberly Becker, Airport Authority President and CEO. “We’re excited to open the terminal experience to the broader San Diego community in a secure and convenient way.”

How It Works

To apply, visitors provide their full legal name, date of birth, and gender (as listed on a TSA-approved photo ID). If approved, visitors will receive their SAN Pass via email as a PDF attachment.

At the Airport

Approved visitors should proceed to the general screening line, presenting both their TSA-approved REAL ID and the digital SAN Pass (printed copies are not accepted). All pass holders must comply with TSA security screening procedures, including restrictions on prohibited items. TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, and other expedited screening programs are not available for SAN Pass holders.

SAN Pass is designed for individuals not traveling by air. Minors require their own pass and must be accompanied by an approved adult SAN Pass holder at all times. One adult may escort up to three minors.

For more information or to apply for a SAN Pass, visit https://www.san.org/relax-before-you-fly/san-pass-program/.





