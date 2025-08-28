Travelers, get excited: introducing the new Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport

Fasten your seatbelts and stow your tray tables: something new is landing at the San Diego International Airport. It’s the long-awaited, much-anticipated, completely reimagined Terminal One, now dubbed T1.

The new $3.8 billion terminal, which opens to the public September 23, is a stark contrast to the old one, which was often described as dated, dreary, and downright chaotic. The old terminal–built in 1967–served about 9.8 million passengers last year alone. It’s often congested and crowded, earning the nickname “Thunderdome,” according to airport executives.

The new terminal is more than one million square feet. It features a brand new parking plaza with 5200 parking spaces, 10 percent of which are reserved for electric vehicles. Travelers will also find an expansive security checkpoint with 13 lanes.

“We’ve finally come up to contemporary or modern standards for an airport,” said Angela Shafer-Payne, the vice president and chief development officer of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

T1 will serve Southwest, JetBlue, Breeze, Spirit, SunCountry and Frontier when it opens in September, and welcome Air Canada and Westjet in 2026. In 2028, Delta will join the lineup.

Airport executives hope the new structure will welcome and inspire travelers from near and far.

“Everywhere you look, you’ll see art inspired by the region, and local shops and restaurants that call out the best San Diego has to offer,” said Whitney Benzian, a Coronado local who serves as a board member for the airport authority. “It’s a terminal that feels distinctly ours.”

The experience of traveling out of the new T1 is night and day compared to the old terminal. First of all, it’s much easier to actually get there.

“For years, driving on North Harbor Drive was unpredictable,” said Benzian. “That’s changed.”

In early August, they opened a dedicated on-airport roadway that allows drivers to bypass Harbor Island Drive entirely. That means no intersections and no traffic signals.

“This is going to mean a smoother, more reliable trip to the terminal, whether you’re flying Southwest, or another airline,” said Benzian.

And once you get inside the airport, it’s a whole new world. The ticketing lobby is bright and airy, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in all the natural light. The curved glass facade, a wall called the “Luminous Wave,” contains 414 curved glass panels, each one measuring more than 13 feet in height.

“Travelers will be welcomed into spacious, light-filled areas where special glass curtain walls let in the sunshine, while filtering out heat and glare,” said Benzian. “The new terminal truly reflects the sunny, warm spirit of Coronado and San Diego.”

The new T1 is also much quieter than the old terminal, thanks to the use of materials that soften the acoustics. Travelers will also find inviting and lounge-y seating areas at the gates, featuring high-back spinning chairs, big couches, and lots of places to charge up devices.

“The new T1 was built with the customer in mind, and one of the main goals was to create open, spacious hold rooms with lots of comfortable seating,” said Benzian. “And half of the seats have built-in charging ports to help passengers stay connected.”

The best part? T1 also features an outdoor seating terrace, where travelers can get some fresh air. Guests will get to take in views of downtown San Diego and the San Diego – Coronado Bridge.

The terminal has plenty to keep travelers entertained. As far as dining goes, you’ll find the basics like Luna Grill, Better Buzz and McDonald’s, as well as culinary hotspots like Ambrosio 15. Guests will also get to dine at Novecientos Grados by Tony Hawk, which features a sculptural island bar with colorful skate ramp panels. (The chef, Claudette Zepeda, is a James Beard semifinalist and “Top Chef” alum.)

You’ll also find local art pieces like “Torrey Pines” by Nova Jiang, a suspended work that hangs above the TSA security checkpoint lines. “A Day in the Sun” by Amy Ellington embodies the evolution of a sunrise, and RISE by Matthew Mazzotta is the giant pink jellyfish at the front of the terminal.

When it comes to sustainability, that’s an area where the terminal really shines. It’s powered by 100% carbon-free electricity and offers charging for more than 250 electric vehicles, as well as 300 bicycle parking spaces. T1 also has an expanded stormwater capture and reuse system, including a 900-thousand gallon underground cistern.

What’s to become of the old Terminal One? According to airport execs, it’s going to get demo’ed. But if you’re feeling nostalgic, there’s at least one piece of art you’ll recognize from the old space: it’s right by escalators on the way down to baggage claim.

If you’re curious to see the new T1 for yourself, the public is invited for a sneak peak on Sunday, September 14 from 9am-12.





