Monday, February 19, 2024
Whitney Benzian Appointed to San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority welcomed three new members to the Board of Directors — County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, and Mr. Whitney Benzian of Coronado.

Whitney Benzian (Image courtesy San Diego Airport Authority)

Benzian was raised in Coronado, where he has lived and worked since moving back. Following graduation from Coronado High School, he went on to pursue his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Sarah Lawrence College (New York) and Pepperdine University (Malibu), respectively. He received his Masters in Public Policy and his B.A. in Liberal Arts. From 2016 – 2020 he served as a Coronado City Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tempore.

Currently a real estate agent and advisor with Douglas Elliman, Benzian also has experience in marketing, public relations, land-use and government affairs.

“We’re very fortunate to have Supervisor Montgomery Steppe, Mayor Vaus and Board Member Benzian join our Board,” said Airport Authority Board Chair Gil Cabrera. “They come to the Airport Authority at an exciting and challenging time and we’re glad to have their experience and expertise as we continue to advance the New Terminal 1 project.”

“The Authority would also like to acknowledge and thank outgoing Board Members former Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas and former Escondido Mayor Paul MacNamara for their service and leadership during their tenure,” Cabrera said.

“I look forward to working with Supervisor Montgomery Steppe, Mayor Vaus, and Board Member Benzian, in their new capacities,” said Airport Authority President & CEO Kimberly J. Becker. “With the New T1 expected to open in late 2025, there are many things still to be accomplished.”

Supervisor Montgomery Steppe was appointed to the board on January 9 by the Chair of the County Board of Supervisors and confirmed by the County Board of Supervisors. Board Member Benzian was appointed to the board by the South County Mayors on January 16. Mayor Vaus was appointed to the board by the North County Inland Mayors on January 26. Each new member will serve a three-year term ending January 2027.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

