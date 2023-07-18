Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Restaurants and Retail Shops Secured for SAN’s New Terminal 1

San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1 will feature restaurants and shops that look, feel, and taste like San Diego; many of which will be familiar to San Diego locals and those that travel here often.

The final group of New T1 concessions leases approved by the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board offer a mix of local, regional, and some national brands. A total of six concessions operators will open 19 restaurants and seven retail stores in the New T1. The first phase (19 gates) is slated to open in 2025 and the remaining 11 gates in early 2028.

  • Food and Beverage: Kettner Exchange, Puesto, Mostra Coffee, Parakeet Café, Better Buzz, Cutwater Restaurant & Bar, Lofty Coffee, Understory Bar & Restaurant, NOVO Brewing, El Pez, Taco Stand, Ambrosio 15, Herb & Air, SIP Wine & Beer, Novecientos Grados (new concept pairing two San Diego legends, skateboarding pioneer Tony Hawk and award-winning Chef Claudette Zepeda), Luna Grill, Mr. Moto Pizza, Carnitas Snack Shack, Grab & Go Subs, Café Moto, Chick-fil-A, and McDonald’s.

All renderings courtesy of San Diego International Airport.

  • Retail, Convenience, and Gifts: Gaslamp Marketplace, Hip & Humble, SAN Supply Co. and Goods Express @ SAN, Goods Univision Travel Store, No Boundaries, The Commissary, InMotion, WHS Smith, Liberty Station, and The Arts District Market.

“We were extremely impressed with all the proposals for restaurants and retail shops we received,” said Kimberly Becker, CEO and President of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “Proposers were required to meet specific concept, design and operational criteria that will help SAN offer our customers a wide selection of regional and national brands. We were pleased that all of the proposals were competitive and compelling.”

Restaurants were required to offer menu options to meet customer needs for full-service casual dining, quick service (“fast food”), gourmet coffee/bakery, and bars with appetizer plates. In addition, the menus are tailored to a broad variety of tastes and nutritional needs, served as breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. When selecting the concessionaires, the airport looked for a variety of local, regional, and national names, while taking into consideration financial capability and experience, concept development, unit location design, materials and capital, environmental sustainability, small business inclusion, and customer service.

All renderings courtesy of San Diego International Airport.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

