Hegseth participates in morning physical training on Coronado Beach (photos)

US service members were joined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during Saturday morning’s physical training on Coronado Beach near the Coronado Shores and the Hotel del Coronado.

Below, DoW photos by US Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech:

Following the morning activity, Secretary of War Hegseth joined Vice President J.D. Vance for the 250th US Marine Corps anniversary celebration at Camp Pendleton, where each spoke to the troops.

Below, DoW photos by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech of Secretary of War Hegseth and Vice President Vance speaking at the troop rally.

All photos by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech





