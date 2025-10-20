Tuesday, October 21, 2025
MilitaryPhotos

Hegseth participates in morning physical training on Coronado Beach (photos)

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Beach, Oct. 18, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

US service members were joined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during Saturday morning’s physical training on Coronado Beach near the Coronado Shores and the Hotel del Coronado.

Oct. 18, 2025, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth with U.S. service members in Coronado. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

Below, DoW photos by US Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech:

Following the morning activity, Secretary of War Hegseth joined Vice President J.D. Vance for the 250th US Marine Corps anniversary celebration at Camp Pendleton, where each spoke to the troops.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks with Vice President J.D. Vance in Camp Pendleton, Oct. 18, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

Below, DoW photos by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech of Secretary of War Hegseth and Vice President Vance speaking at the troop rally.

All photos by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech



12 COMMENTS

  Look at the white liberal "not in my back yard" comments here, so vile! A bunch of scumbag hippy drugged out losers as usual. ha ha!

  2. Look at the white liberal “not in my back yard” comments here, so vile! A bunch of scumbag hippy drugged out losers as usual. ha ha!

  3. Pete is the biggest kook, I bet the SEALS were embarrassed to have him on that beach. Get out of San Diego Hegworthless. Real tough, I did a chin up in Cornado! Go walk through Logan across the bridge, better yet GO HOME SECRETARY OF FOX NEWS.

    • SHAME ON YOU! Always remember your great grandparents fought for this country…some sacrificed their lives so YOU, your parents, family and friends can enjoy the life and privileges you have today. IF you’re not happy with how the country is being run than do something POSITIVE to change it. Negative talk is cheap and non productive…..don’t be a loser…..prove that your great grandparents made the right choices but most importantly don’t bring SHAME to yourself, your family but most of all to your COUNTRY with your negativity. America is great because our founding fathers made changes…positive changes. Be a proud American !

  4. Nice. The military loves Hegseth. The last Sec Def was so out of shape he never worked out. The local Special Operations appreciate Pete.

  5. while you’re there, can you address the pollution from Tijuana? That’s been going on years and years affecting the Seal training, the beaches and the Hotel Dell Coronado..

  11. …but can we actually see videos. Still photos can only say soo much. Pose, cick. Pose, click. Pose, click. Just sayin’…..

[email protected]

