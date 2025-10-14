Military Child of the Year Awards Nominations Open through Dec. 2

For 18 years, Operation Homefront’s Military Child of the Year® Awards have honored the resilience, leadership, and service of military children across the nation. Nominations are now open for the 2026 Military Child of the Year® Awards, recognizing outstanding young people (ages 13–18) from each branch of the armed forces — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Navy, National Guard, Marine Corps, and Space Force. The awards are open to Active Duty, reserves, Gold Star, National Guard, and retired military children.

Each year, hundreds of military teens are nominated by a parent, teacher, mentor or guardian. Candidates for the Military Child of the Year Awards demonstrate resilience, strength of character, and the ability to thrive in the face of the challenges of military life.

Military Child of the Year Award recipients receive a $10,000 cash award, a laptop computer, and are flown with a parent or guardian for a 3-night stay in Washington, D.C. for the Awards Gala on April 23, 2026 during the Month of the Military Child.

The nomination period is open through Dec 2. Help find Operation Homefront’s next award recipients.

LEARN MORE HERE





