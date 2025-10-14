Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Military Child of the Year Awards Nominations Open through Dec. 2

Managing Editor
For 18 years, Operation Homefront’s Military Child of the Year® Awards have honored the resilience, leadership, and service of military children across the nation. Nominations are now open for the 2026 Military Child of the Year® Awards, recognizing outstanding young people (ages 13–18) from each branch of the armed forces — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Navy, National Guard, Marine Corps, and Space Force. The awards are open to Active Duty, reserves, Gold Star, National Guard, and retired military children.

Each year, hundreds of military teens are nominated by a parent, teacher, mentor or guardian. Candidates for the Military Child of the Year Awards demonstrate resilience, strength of character, and the ability to thrive in the face of the challenges of military life.

Military Child of the Year Award recipients receive a $10,000 cash award, a laptop computer, and are flown with a parent or guardian for a 3-night stay in Washington, D.C. for the Awards Gala on April 23, 2026 during the Month of the Military Child.

The nomination period is open through Dec 2. Help find Operation Homefront’s next award recipients.

LEARN MORE HERE



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

