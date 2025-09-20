Tech tutoring at the Spreckels Center

Need help with your phone, tablet, or laptop? Or do you know someone who could benefit from one-on-one help? Take advantage of the Individual Tech Tutoring at the John D. Spreckels Center, offered weekly by staff instructor Stan.

Sessions are available:

Thursday evenings between 5 and 5:55 pm

Friday mornings between 9 and 11:25 am

Book a 25-minute one-on-one session to get personalized help or learn a new digital skill. Whether it’s setting up an app, learning email basics, or mastering your device, we’re here to help.

Limit one appointment per person per day. Prices vary based on discount eligibility.

The John D. Spreckels Center is located at 1019 Seventh Street, Coronado.

To register or learn more, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center in person.





