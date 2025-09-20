Saturday, September 20, 2025
Avenue of Heroes: James G. Zoll

Managing Editor
Prepared by: Sally Zoll (wife)

Born Sept. 25, 1947, to Dr. John and Mrs. Mary Zoll, Major/Dr. James Gregory Zoll grew up in Buffalo, New York. After earning a bachelor’s degree in history and English from the University of New England in 1969, Jim attended OCS and was commissioned into the U.S. Army. Specializing in electronic warfare, intelligence, and cryptology, 1LT Zoll deployed to Vietnam in 1972. While serving, he volunteered at an orphanage during his free time, becoming passionate about deaf education. Upon returning from Vietnam as a decorated combat veteran, Major Zoll transitioned to the Army Reserve and dedicated himself to the field of education.

He earned a master’s degree in deaf education from Smith College in 1974, followed by a master’s in educational administration and a Doctor of Educational Leadership from the University of San Diego. While in the Army, Major Zoll completed the Army Intelligence Career Course, Special Operations Command Counterinsurgency Intelligence School, DOD Language School — Vietnamese, and the U.S. Marine Corps Command and General Staff College.

During his four years of active duty and 18 years in the Reserves, Major Zoll held several assignments, including command of the 22nd Radio Relay Advisory Research Team; Department of Defense Special Representative Bureau, RVN; Commanding Officer, 1st PSYOP Company; and Executive Officer, 306 PSYOP Battalion. He participated in several international exercises in South Korea. For his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star, U.S. Army Commendation, and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry (with Crossed Palms).

A lifelong educator, Dr. Zoll held positions as a public and private educational leader, including roles as a superintendent and principal of high, middle, and elementary schools. His outstanding leadership earned him both the Superintendent of the Year and Outstanding Administrator of the Year awards.

Dr. Zoll was a 40-year resident of Coronado and dedicated community leader. He was a 25-year member and past president of Coronado Optimists, governor of Optimist SoCal District 41, CMS principal, and a Coronado Library Board Trustee. A founding member of the Coronado Community Church, he was also a member of the local VFW, IB American Legion, Disabled Veterans Association, and served on Congressman Peters’ Service Academy Selection Committee. Major/Dr. Zoll is survived by his wife, Dr. Sally Ann Zoll, their two children, and four grandchildren.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 293 hometown heroes to date. On May 17, 2025, another 16 were honored. City staff and dedicated volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Avenue of Heroes program – ten years of telling the stories of courage, sacrifice, and service that are woven into the fabric of Coronado.
The inspiration for the program emerged in 2011, when the community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two fallen Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in solemn tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear: Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.
That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a powerful reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and legacy of service.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

