Hotel del Coronado honored with 2025 People In Preservation Award

Coronado Times Staff
“Naiad Queen” statue in The Del’s courtyard. Photo by The Coronado Times.

The Hotel del Coronado has been recognized with a People In Preservation Award from Save Our Heritage Organisation (SOHO), a San Diego-based preservation advocacy nonprofit.

“This year’s awards celebrate 12 people and projects across the region who are preserving San Diego’s unique history,” said Alana Coons, SOHO’s education and communications director, “We’re especially proud to see Coronado represented through the Hotel del Coronado’s Commercial Restoration Award.”

The People In Preservation Awards, now in its 43rd year, highlight excellence in restoring, reusing, promoting and protecting San Diego’s historic places.

Read more here.

 



Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

