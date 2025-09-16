Hotel del Coronado honored with 2025 People In Preservation Award

The Hotel del Coronado has been recognized with a People In Preservation Award from Save Our Heritage Organisation (SOHO), a San Diego-based preservation advocacy nonprofit.

“This year’s awards celebrate 12 people and projects across the region who are preserving San Diego’s unique history,” said Alana Coons, SOHO’s education and communications director, “We’re especially proud to see Coronado represented through the Hotel del Coronado’s Commercial Restoration Award.”

The People In Preservation Awards, now in its 43rd year, highlight excellence in restoring, reusing, promoting and protecting San Diego’s historic places.

