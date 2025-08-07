Airport to Offer Sneak Peek of New Terminal 1

While San Diego International Airport (SAN) puts the finishing touches on its new Terminal 1, the public is invited to get an exclusive first look during a Community Reveal: Open House on Sunday, September 14, from 9 am to 12 noon.

The free, family-friendly event offers a self-guided tour of the new terminal, which will soon welcome millions of travelers. No registration is required.

Airport staff will be available throughout the terminal to answer questions and help guide visitors during the event. Select concessions will also provide complimentary samples, giving attendees a taste of the flavors that will be available when the terminal opens in late September.

“We’re so excited to give the community the opportunity to experience firsthand all that our new Terminal 1 offers before it officially opens,” said Kimberly Becker, President & CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “We appreciate the patience and support from our neighbors and travelers during construction. This is San Diego’s airport, and we are proud to share it with everyone.”

Parking is available in the Terminal 1 Parking Plaza. The first three hours are free with validation — be sure to bring your ticket with you. Directional signs will guide attendees to the Open House entrance, located on Level 1 of the new Terminal 1 at 3301 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego.

Learn more about SAN’s new Terminal 1.





