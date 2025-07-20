August 20, 2025

Travel Talk at 5 PM · Armchair Presentation at 6:30 PM

John D. Spreckels Center

Join us for an evening of cultural exploration at the John D. Spreckels Center’s popular Armchair Travel event on Wednesday, August 20.

The evening begins with Travel Talk from 5 to 6 pm in the lounge — a free, informal gathering where travelers can share tips, experiences, and destination advice. All are welcome.

Then at 6:30 pm, enjoy Armchair Travel: Japanese Temple Gardens, a captivating presentation by Susan Anderson, daughter of Helen Anderson, founder of the Armchair Travel series. A former U.S. Embassy staff member in Tokyo, Susan visited more than 35 temples during her time in Japan and will share her passion for the country’s stunning temple gardens, culture, and spiritual architecture.

In the spirit of the evening, feel free to wear a kimono or traditional Japanese attire.

Pricing varies for Armchair Travel admission. Light refreshments included.

Register online at ca-coronado.civicrec.com

call 619-522-7343, or visit the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

No passport needed—just curiosity and a love of travel!





