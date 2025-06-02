Armchair Travel: Africa on Water & Foot

Embark on an unforgettable journey through the heart of Africa with renowned nature and wildlife artist Fred Krakowiak. In his captivating program, “The Artist’s Safari,“ Fred combines his artistic talent with vivid storytelling drawn from his personal safari adventures. Experience the thrill of charging elephants, close encounters with crocodiles and cape buffalo, and the joy of connecting with local communities as he teaches African children how to paint.

The Armchair Travel event will take place on Wednesday, June 18 from 6:30 to 8 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center.

Through stunning visuals and engaging narration, Fred offers a one-of-a-kind perspective on the raw beauty, culture, and wildlife of Africa—bringing the safari experience to life from the comfort of your seat.

Reserve your spot today for this inspiring evening of art, adventure, and cultural discovery. To register, visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

Tickets:

Senior (55+) Resident $7 Nonresident: $9

Adult Resident: $9 Nonresident: $11

At the door $9







