Monday, June 2, 2025
Travel

Armchair Travel: Africa on Water & Foot

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Embark on an unforgettable journey through the heart of Africa with renowned nature and wildlife artist Fred Krakowiak. In his captivating program, The Artist’s Safari, Fred combines his artistic talent with vivid storytelling drawn from his personal safari adventures. Experience the thrill of charging elephants, close encounters with crocodiles and cape buffalo, and the joy of connecting with local communities as he teaches African children how to paint.

The Armchair Travel event will take place on Wednesday, June 18 from 6:30 to 8 pm at the John D. Spreckels Center.

Through stunning visuals and engaging narration, Fred offers a one-of-a-kind perspective on the raw beauty, culture, and wildlife of Africa—bringing the safari experience to life from the comfort of your seat.

Reserve your spot today for this inspiring evening of art, adventure, and cultural discovery. To register, visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

Tickets:

  • Senior (55+)
    • Resident $7
    • Nonresident: $9
  • Adult
    • Resident: $9
    • Nonresident: $11
  • At the door
    • $9



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Coronado Island Remains A Top Meeting Destination In America

Bridgeworthy

Escape to The Outpost by Valley Farms, Day Trips to Mt. Laguna

Travel

REAL ID Enforcement to Begin May 7 to Board Domestic Flights

Travel

Rolling the Dice: Road Trip to Vegas…with Teenagers!

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: South-of-the-Border Wine Tasting in Guadalupe Valley

Entertainment

Armchair Travel: The Beauty of Singapore & Bali

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Twilight Lawn Bowling Lessons: Summer Evenings of Fun and Friendship

Community News

Coronado Aquatics Center Free Water Safety Event

Community News

Science Camps for Kids at the Coronado Community Center

Community News

Cooking Camps for Kids at the Coronado Community Center

People

Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Crystal Cazares

Community News

Strengthening Our Community: Let’s Talk About Elder Abuse

More Local News

With International Collector Complete, Coronado’s Beaches Reopen — Aside from Silver Strand

Community News

City Council Agenda: To Increase Renewable Energy, Coronado May Join CCA

City of Coronado

Coronado’s Naval Special Warfare Group 1 Celebrates 50 Years

Military

Islander Track & Field Sends Four Girls to State Finals

Sports

Tijuana Sewage Closes Coronado’s Beaches Again

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Buona Forchetta Family Reacts to ICE Raid in South Park, Community...