Looking for a relaxing and entertaining way to spend a day this summer? Mark your calendar for the next Film Friday at the John D. Spreckels Center, happening on July 11 from noon to 2 pm. Gather your friends and join us for an afternoon of cinematic enjoyment in a welcoming, cozy environment — complete with air conditioning to keep you cool during the summer heat.

Settle in and enjoy a captivating film, complete with light refreshments to enhance your experience. The best part? You get to help choose the movie.

Cast your vote for which film you’d like to see by participating in our poll:

Vote for the next Film Friday movie

Deadline to submit your response is June 24

This event is free and open to ages 18+. For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.

We look forward to seeing you at the next Film Friday — where it’s always cool to be!





