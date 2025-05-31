Saturday, May 31, 2025
Entertainment

Vote for the Next Film Friday Movie

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Looking for a relaxing and entertaining way to spend a day this summer? Mark your calendar for the next Film Friday at the John D. Spreckels Center, happening on July 11 from noon to 2 pm. Gather your friends and join us for an afternoon of cinematic enjoyment in a welcoming, cozy environment — complete with air conditioning to keep you cool during the summer heat.

Settle in and enjoy a captivating film, complete with light refreshments to enhance your experience. The best part? You get to help choose the movie.

Graphic: The Coronado Times

Cast your vote for which film you’d like to see by participating in our poll:

Vote for the next Film Friday movie
Deadline to submit your response is June 24

This event is free and open to ages 18+. For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.

We look forward to seeing you at the next Film Friday — where it’s always cool to be!

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

CIFF Named in Top 10 Hidden Gems

Entertainment

Master Chorale Presents Finale Concert “Mixtape” at Coronado Performing Arts Center

Education

Coronado’s Newest Public Art Installation Created by High School Students

Community News

Locally Produced Short Film, “Best in Bowl,” to Hold Casting Call on May 24

Education

Coronado Performing Arts Center Gets Glammed Up for Digital Arts Extravaganza

Entertainment

From Concept to Concert: CoSA Dance and Digital Arts Bring “Envision” to the Stage

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Aquatics Center Free Water Safety Event

Community News

Science Camps for Kids at the Coronado Community Center

Community News

Cooking Camps for Kids at the Coronado Community Center

People

Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Crystal Cazares

Community News

Strengthening Our Community: Let’s Talk About Elder Abuse

Community News

Learn to Play American Mah Jongg

More Local News

With International Collector Complete, Coronado’s Beaches Reopen — Aside from Silver Strand

News

City Council Agenda: To Increase Renewable Energy, Coronado May Join CCA

City of Coronado

Coronado’s Naval Special Warfare Group 1 Celebrates 50 Years

Military

Islander Track & Field Sends Four Girls to State Finals

Sports

Tijuana Sewage Closes Coronado’s Beaches Again

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

“Matilda Jr.” Set to Enchant Audiences at the Coronado Performing Arts...