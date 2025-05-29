Thursday, May 29, 2025
Commander U.S. Third Fleet Vice Admiral John Wade to Speak at MOAA Meeting

The MOAA meeting is scheduled for 9 June 2025 at the Coronado Yacht Club. Cocktails will begin at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner and the guest speaker.

Vice Admiral John Wade, Commander U.S. Third Fleet will be the guest speaker for the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) dinner on 9 June.

Vice Adm. John F. G. Wade is a native of Port Washington, New York. He is a 1990 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He also holds a master’s degree in Information Systems Technology from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, and a master’s degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College in Washington, District of Columbia.

A career Surface Warfare Officer, Wade has served at sea on Patrol Craft, Destroyers, Cruisers and Aircraft Carriers, completing multiple deployments and overseas contingency operations to include Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He commanded USS Firebolt (PC 10), USS Preble (DDG 88), Destroyer Squadron 28, and Carrier Strike Group 12 embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

Ashore, Wade served on the personal staff of the Chief of Naval Operations; executive assistant to the director of the Quadrennial Defense Review Team; deputy executive assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; chief of staff to Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet; director of maritime operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command; and, director of operations, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. He served with the Army’s 10th Mountain and 82nd Airborne Divisions as commanding officer of the Joint/Interagency Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) – Khost, Afghanistan. Additionally, he commanded the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center. Most recently, he commanded Joint Task Force – Red Hill which was established to safely and expeditiously defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Oahu, Hawaii.

Wade assumed duties as commander, THIRD Fleet in June 2024.

Wade’s personal decorations include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Combat Action Badge, and various service, campaign and unit awards. He is also the recipient of the Vice Adm. E.C. Waller and Vice Adm. John D. Bulkeley leadership awards.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

